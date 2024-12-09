Dirty business: Pattaya car wash scam leaves victims high and dry


Victims at Banglamung police station | Photo via Pattaya Mail

A group of victims has filed complaints at Bang Lamung Police Station after falling prey to a scam orchestrated by a car wash shop called BB, located in East Pattaya, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri. The victims reported losing vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, which were handed over for cleaning and repainting services.

A local near the shop entrusted their black Benelli 500cc motorcycle, valued at around 200,000 baht, for cleaning. Shop staff recommended a full repainting service at a promotional price due to minor scratches. Initially, the shop provided regular updates, which built the victim’s confidence.

However, after full payment was made, the shop became unresponsive, and the victim was unable to retrieve their motorcycle.

Another victim recounted a similar experience involving their Mitsubishi Mirage. They were offered a discounted repainting service and paid additional charges during the process.

When the agreed collection date arrived, the shop was found abandoned, with all assets removed.

Attempts to recover the vehicle proved unsuccessful, prompting the victim to file a police complaint.


Car wash location | Photo via Pattaya Mail

The third victim, a white Toyota Yaris owner, had previously used the shop’s services under its former management and considered it trustworthy. They agreed to a repainting promotion but discovered the shop vacated when they went to collect their car.

Adding to the victims’ frustration, some payments were reportedly made to a bank account registered under a minor’s name, suspected to be a mule account used to facilitate the scam.

All victims expressed significant distress, citing not only financial losses but also the inconvenience of losing vehicles crucial for their daily lives.

They urged police to track down the perpetrator, recover the stolen vehicles, and prevent similar scams in the future. Investigations are currently ongoing, reported Pattaya Mail.

In other news, a naked and exhausted Russian man was dramatically rescued by a heroic speedboat driver headed to Koh Lan off the coast of Pattaya. The incident, which unfolded about 6 kilometres from Pattaya, grabbed headlines due to the man’s dire predicament.

