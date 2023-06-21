Amnesty bill proposed in parliament by Pheu Thai MP for political offenders

Photo: Thossaporn Serirak via the101.world (https://www.the101.world/totsaporn-serirak-interview/)

Thossaporn Serirak, a recently elected MP for the Pheu Thai party, has expressed his determination to introduce a draft amnesty bill in parliament for political offenders at the earliest opportunity. Thossaporn received his MP endorsement papers from the Election Commission, stating that the proposed amnesty should be given top priority by lawmakers.

Thossaporn is well-known for his participation in anti-government protests and has drafted the proposed amnesty legislation. He plans to present the amnesty bill during the first parliamentary meeting, which is anticipated to take place in the next few days, with the Election Commission’s certification of MPs currently in progress.

The MP contends that those accused of political crimes should be granted amnesty, particularly young protesters who need to move on with their lives and return to education. Thossaporn himself is facing eight charges of this nature.

He highlighted the costly nature of legal defence in court and the feeling of being bullied by the law experienced by political offenders. “People who hold different political views shouldn’t have to face prosecution or punishment for that,” he said.

Thossaporn did not specify whether the proposed amnesty bill legislation would extend to former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who fled the country in 2008 before being convicted by the Supreme Court for assisting his then-wife, Khunying Potjaman Na Pombejra, in purchasing prime land at a discounted price during his time as Prime Minister, reported Bangkok Post.

Experts have emphasised that any extension of the amnesty law must be debated by all sectors of society to prevent igniting further social and political conflicts. A related law was proposed during the Yingluck Shinawatra administration in 2013 but faced criticism for its perceived attempts to aid Thaksin, ultimately leading to the coup on May 22, 2014.

