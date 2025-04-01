Pattaya beach brawl: Drunk guard assaults transwoman

A night out on Pattaya Beach turned violent when an off-duty, drunken security guard, still wearing his uniform, allegedly smashed a beer bottle over a transgender woman’s head, leaving her bloodied and hospitalised.

The shocking incident unfolded at 10.36pm yesterday, March 31, prompting an immediate response from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Unit and Pattaya police.

Tourists watched in horror as rescue workers rushed to assist the injured victim, 35 year old Malata, who was found with a severe head wound and blood pouring down her face.

Rescuers provided emergency first aid before quickly transporting her to a nearby hospital.

The suspected attacker, 42 year old Wasan, was heavily intoxicated and still in his security guard uniform when he was detained at the scene by police and bystanders. A second man, 40 year old Weerawat, was also apprehended in connection with the incident. Shattered beer bottle fragments were scattered across the pavement.

According to Malata, the violence began after a heated argument with Wasan and his group.

“He suddenly stood up and smashed the bottle over my head,” she told rescuers before being stretchered away.

Weerawat denied involvement, claiming he and his brother were drinking peacefully when Malata repeatedly approached them, accusing them of making offensive remarks. He insisted the situation “spiralled into chaos” but denied striking her.

However, eyewitnesses told a different story.

Several bystanders reported seeing Wasan and his companions verbally taunting Malata before the confrontation turned violent.

“He kicked her and then smashed the bottle on her head,” one witness said.

Another added that even as people tried to pull him away, he refused to stop the attack.

Fortunately, one good Samaritan managed to film the incident. The footage has since been handed over to police as key evidence.

Both Wasan and Weerawat were taken into custody and transported to the local station for interrogation. Police are now awaiting Malata’s full recovery so she can formally file a complaint, reported The Pattaya News.

Police have confirmed they will press charges under Thai law once the investigation concludes.