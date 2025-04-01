Thai government reassures safety after Bangkok building collapse

Bright Choomanee
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Thai government reassures safety after Bangkok building collapse
The Thai government is ramping up efforts to bolster international confidence in the country following March 28 earthquake, according to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

During her remarks at the Thailand Investment and Expat Services Centre opening ceremony in One Bangkok, the Thai premier addressed concerns about the collapse of the newly constructed State Audit Office building.

The 38 year old PM She explained that the collapse resulted from technical errors specific to that building, assuring the international community that other structures in Bangkok meet earthquake-resistant standards and are not at risk.

She further emphasised Thailand’s dedication to restoring its image and public trust, noting that a detailed investigation into the approval, design, and construction materials of the project is currently underway.

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, along with Industry Minister Akanat Promphan, are set to examine the construction materials used. Samples have already been collected for analysis, and preliminary results are expected within two or three days.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt reported that the capital’s situation has nearly stabilised. He mentioned that normal traffic has resumed throughout Bangkok, including major expressways and metro lines, though minor congestion persists near the collapsed building site in Chatuchak district and areas with crane removal operations in Bang Sue district.

Building inspections are ongoing in the city, with over 13,000 reports received. While most cases involve minor wall cracks, two buildings have been declared unsafe, impacting approximately 2,000 residents.

Temporary accommodations have been arranged for those affected, with support from corporate and government bodies.

Italian-Thai Development PCL (ITD), part of the ITD-CREC joint venture responsible for the collapsed building, expressed deep regret over the incident. The company committed to full cooperation with investigators and compensation for the families of victims and those injured. ITD also expressed confidence in the safety of its other construction projects, reported Bamgkok Post.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit has not confirmed whether ITD will be blacklisted by the government but indicated that criminal charges are under consideration.

