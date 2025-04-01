Fake videos of Myanmar earthquake rack up millions of views

In the aftermath of the deadly earthquake that struck Myanmar and parts of Thailand, fake videos purporting to show the devastation have been spreading like wildfire across social media, racking up millions of views. But these clips are far from real, they’re generated using artificial intelligence (AI), and they’re fooling unsuspecting users worldwide.

A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit central Myanmar near Mandalay last Friday, March 28, claiming over 2,000 lives and leaving widespread destruction.

The tremors were also felt in neighbouring Thailand, where at least 18 people were killed. While authentic footage, like that reported by the BBC, shows the true scale of the devastation, fake AI-generated videos have been circulating, distorting the reality of the tragedy.

One viral Instagram post titled Myanmar Earthquake 17M People Affected features a clip of a huge chasm in a city road with a small fire burning in the background.

With over 1.7 million views, it appears to be real, until you spot the key red flags: the crowd in the foreground remains completely still, a telltale sign the video was created using AI tools.

Another false video circulating on Facebook shows two collapsed bridges, but its watermark reveals it was made by Runway, an AI company.

A clip on X (formerly Twitter), posted by a verified user with 2.1 million followers, shows rubble with several temples in the background. However, closer inspection reveals the video was cropped, and in alternate versions, a watermark for the Wan AI generator is visible.

Even more disturbing, a clip shared on Facebook shows chaotic scenes of people running towards exploding buildings, with cars crashing into each other.

The fake footage is riddled with signs of manipulation, including blurry and unnatural movements. At one point, a bridge collapses onto a road below, but some cars appear to move backward while others disappear altogether.

Many of these videos are accompanied by trending hashtags like #viralchallenge and #trendingpost, fuelling their viral spread.

Experts have pointed out that inconsistencies, such as misspelled words on signage and unnatural movement patterns, are clear indicators that the videos have been manipulated using AI, reported Australian Associated Press.

The alarming rise of fake footage comes at a time when people are seeking accurate information to understand the full extent of the damage caused by the earthquake.

As AI technology becomes increasingly sophisticated, users must remain sceptical of what they see online and ensure the authenticity of the content they share.