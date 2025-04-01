Fake videos of Myanmar earthquake rack up millions of views

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, April 1, 2025
357 2 minutes read
Fake videos of Myanmar earthquake rack up millions of views
Pictures courtesy of Australian Associated Press

In the aftermath of the deadly earthquake that struck Myanmar and parts of Thailand, fake videos purporting to show the devastation have been spreading like wildfire across social media, racking up millions of views. But these clips are far from real, they’re generated using artificial intelligence (AI), and they’re fooling unsuspecting users worldwide.

A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit central Myanmar near Mandalay last Friday, March 28, claiming over 2,000 lives and leaving widespread destruction.

The tremors were also felt in neighbouring Thailand, where at least 18 people were killed. While authentic footage, like that reported by the BBC, shows the true scale of the devastation, fake AI-generated videos have been circulating, distorting the reality of the tragedy.

One viral Instagram post titled Myanmar Earthquake 17M People Affected features a clip of a huge chasm in a city road with a small fire burning in the background.

Related Articles

With over 1.7 million views, it appears to be real, until you spot the key red flags: the crowd in the foreground remains completely still, a telltale sign the video was created using AI tools.

Fake videos of Myanmar earthquake rack up millions of views | News by Thaiger

Another false video circulating on Facebook shows two collapsed bridges, but its watermark reveals it was made by Runway, an AI company.

A clip on X (formerly Twitter), posted by a verified user with 2.1 million followers, shows rubble with several temples in the background. However, closer inspection reveals the video was cropped, and in alternate versions, a watermark for the Wan AI generator is visible.

Even more disturbing, a clip shared on Facebook shows chaotic scenes of people running towards exploding buildings, with cars crashing into each other.

The fake footage is riddled with signs of manipulation, including blurry and unnatural movements. At one point, a bridge collapses onto a road below, but some cars appear to move backward while others disappear altogether.

Fake videos of Myanmar earthquake rack up millions of views | News by Thaiger

Fake videos of Myanmar earthquake rack up millions of views | News by Thaiger

Many of these videos are accompanied by trending hashtags like #viralchallenge and #trendingpost, fuelling their viral spread.

Experts have pointed out that inconsistencies, such as misspelled words on signage and unnatural movement patterns, are clear indicators that the videos have been manipulated using AI, reported Australian Associated Press.

The alarming rise of fake footage comes at a time when people are seeking accurate information to understand the full extent of the damage caused by the earthquake.

As AI technology becomes increasingly sophisticated, users must remain sceptical of what they see online and ensure the authenticity of the content they share.

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya beach brawl: Drunk guard assaults transwoman Pattaya News

Pattaya beach brawl: Drunk guard assaults transwoman

6 hours ago
Thai government reassures safety after Bangkok building collapse Thailand News

Thai government reassures safety after Bangkok building collapse

7 hours ago
No boots for blisters: Thai military service exemptions updated Thailand News

No boots for blisters: Thai military service exemptions updated

7 hours ago
Thai woman dies after swallowing denture at Lampang market Thailand News

Thai woman dies after swallowing denture at Lampang market

7 hours ago
Blood and sweat: Phuket red cross urges life-saving donations this Songkran Phuket News

Blood and sweat: Phuket red cross urges life-saving donations this Songkran

7 hours ago
TV blackout fears rise over NBTC frequency plan Thailand News

TV blackout fears rise over NBTC frequency plan

7 hours ago
OBEC reschedules exams after earthquake, safety checks underway Thailand News

OBEC reschedules exams after earthquake, safety checks underway

7 hours ago
Bangkok and Airbnb team up for free quake accommodation Bangkok News

Bangkok and Airbnb team up for free quake accommodation

7 hours ago
3 Chinese nationals in Pattaya arrested for selling zombie e-cigarettes Pattaya News

3 Chinese nationals in Pattaya arrested for selling zombie e-cigarettes

7 hours ago
Thai cyber cops bust illegal gun man in Bangkok condo raid Crime News

Thai cyber cops bust illegal gun man in Bangkok condo raid

8 hours ago
Hero dogs sniff for life after Bangkok skyscraper collapse (videos) Bangkok News

Hero dogs sniff for life after Bangkok skyscraper collapse (videos)

8 hours ago
Man attacked with gun handle in Pattaya, police hunt suspect Pattaya News

Man attacked with gun handle in Pattaya, police hunt suspect

8 hours ago
Thai tomboy allegedly raped and left lying naked in Lampang Thailand News

Thai tomboy allegedly raped and left lying naked in Lampang

8 hours ago
Crafty draft: Stunning transgender woman joins Thai military draft Thailand News

Crafty draft: Stunning transgender woman joins Thai military draft

9 hours ago
Briefs encounter: Thief knicks knickers driven by ‘brief’ madness Crime News

Briefs encounter: Thief knicks knickers driven by ‘brief’ madness

9 hours ago
Phuket mayoral election sees fierce competition Phuket News

Phuket mayoral election sees fierce competition

9 hours ago
Tragic hotel incident in Uthai Thani leaves two dead Crime News

Tragic hotel incident in Uthai Thani leaves two dead

9 hours ago
Tourism sector urges Thai government to ensure hotel safety Thailand News

Tourism sector urges Thai government to ensure hotel safety

9 hours ago
Thai police suspect foul play in death of missing Austrian man Thailand News

Thai police suspect foul play in death of missing Austrian man

10 hours ago
Khon Kaen man accused of fatal assault at village event Crime News

Khon Kaen man accused of fatal assault at village event

10 hours ago
Holiday horror: Speedboat explosion off Phuket injures tourists Phuket News

Holiday horror: Speedboat explosion off Phuket injures tourists

10 hours ago
22-wheel truck crash in Buriram leaves six injured Road deaths

22-wheel truck crash in Buriram leaves six injured

10 hours ago
Casino bill faces backlash over rushed approval without study Bangkok News

Casino bill faces backlash over rushed approval without study

10 hours ago
4 Chinese nationals suspiciously remove documents from Bangkok collapsed building Bangkok News

4 Chinese nationals suspiciously remove documents from Bangkok collapsed building

10 hours ago
Khao Lak&#8217;s new surf town and exciting developments Property

Khao Lak’s new surf town and exciting developments

10 hours ago
Technology NewsThailand NewsWorld News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, April 1, 2025
357 2 minutes read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

No boots for blisters: Thai military service exemptions updated

No boots for blisters: Thai military service exemptions updated

7 hours ago
Thai woman dies after swallowing denture at Lampang market

Thai woman dies after swallowing denture at Lampang market

7 hours ago
Pregnant woman saved from quake rubble in Myanmar

Pregnant woman saved from quake rubble in Myanmar

7 hours ago
Blood and sweat: Phuket red cross urges life-saving donations this Songkran

Blood and sweat: Phuket red cross urges life-saving donations this Songkran

7 hours ago