Another Thai soldier loses leg in fresh landmine blast on Thai-Cambodian border

The incident occurred at approximately 4.55pm yesterday, July 23, while soldiers from the 14th Infantry Battalion were patrolling an area along the border known as Chong Anma, located in Nam Yuen district of Ubon Ratchathani.

One of the soldiers, later identified as Sergeant Major First Class Pichitchai Boonchula, stepped on the landmine and suffered severe injuries. The blast also injured four other soldiers due to the force of the explosion.

The injured were airlifted to Nam Yuen Hospital by helicopter. Pichitchai was later confirmed to have lost his right leg. According to MGR Online, all five soldiers were subsequently transferred to Sappasitthiprasong Hospital at Fort Sappasitthiprasong in Warin Chamrap district for further treatment.

Chong Anma, located around 40 kilometres from Chong Bok, was previously a relaxed border-trade point, open for cross-border commerce twice a week. However, due to increasing tensions with Cambodia, trade activities between the two nations have since been suspended.

Commander of the 2nd Army Region, Lieutenant General Boonsin “Big Kung” Padklang, confirmed to the media that the landmine had only recently been planted in the area. He noted that Royal Thai Army (RTA) patrols had previously passed through the same zone without encountering any explosives.

The RTA condemned the Cambodian military for allegedly violating the Ottawa Treaty by placing landmines along the border.

This latest incident comes just days after a similar landmine explosion at Chong Bok, in which a Thai soldier, Thanaphat Huiwan, lost his left leg and two others were injured.

In response, Thailand closed all four affected border checkpoints, Chong Anma, Chong Sa Ngam, Chong Chom, and Chong Sai Taku, along with three disputed historical sites in the provinces of Ubon Ratchathani, Sisaket, Surin, and Buriram.

Thailand’s acting Prime Minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, announced a downgrading of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The acting PM recalled the Thai ambassador to Cambodia and expelled the Cambodian ambassador to Thailand.

According to an update from an RTA spokesperson, six fully armed Cambodian soldiers, carrying weapons including RPGs, were spotted near the barbed-wire boundary at the historic site of Prasat Ta Muen Thom. Thai forces attempted to negotiate to de-escalate the situation.

Unfortunately, Cambodian troops opened fire at around 8.20am. No further official updates have since been released by the RTA.