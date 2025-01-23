Paralysed British man falls to death from Pattaya condominium

A 74 year old British man, a former managing director of a renowned company, fell to his death from a luxury condominium in Pattaya yesterday, January 22.

Officers from Nong Prue Police Station were called to a condominium in Soi Boon Sampan Temple in Banglamung district in Chon Buri to investigate the death of the Englishman, Kevin Roy Burton. He was reported to have been a former leading member of a prominent company in the UK.

According to reports from the police and rescue team, Burton’s body was discovered on the passageway surrounding the condominium. He was found dressed only in underwear, with no visible suspicious wounds or signs of physical assault.

Burton had been staying in a room on the fourth floor. Officers inspected his room but found no indications of theft or struggle. A wheelchair belonging to the British man was located on the balcony of the room.

The condominium’s security guard, 61 year old Jaroonsak On-nim, informed police that Burton suffered from paralysis and was unable to walk. He had been living at the condominium for an extended period, and his caretaker visited him daily.

Jaroonsak stated that he could not speculate on the cause of Burton’s death or any possible motive for suicide. He was not the first to discover the body. Another foreign resident found the body and reported it to him.

Rescue workers transferred Burton’s body to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Police General Hospital in Bangkok for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

In a related incident last month, a Russian woman fell to her death from the 37th floor of a condominium in Bangkok. A neighbour reported hearing the woman and her boyfriend arguing loudly before the tragedy. The Russian man was present at the scene following the incident and was reportedly inconsolable.

Another fatal fall occurred in Pattaya during the same month when a 52 year old Finnish national died after falling from the 11th floor of a condominium.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.