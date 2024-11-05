British tourist falls through Pattaya cafe ceiling covered in poop

Picture courtesy of Amarin TV

A drunken British tourist managed to redefine the phrase “making an entrance” in the most revolting fashion by falling through the ceiling of an Internet café in Pattaya, Thailand, covered in his excrement.

The 51 year old British man last night, November 4, fell from his hotel balcony and somehow ended up stuck, naked and covered in poop in the café opposite his digs, astounding locals and fellow tourists alike in the popular red-light district of the coastal resort city.

Advertisements

Having arrived in Thailand on September 23, the British man, named only as Paul, had seemingly thrown caution to the wind during his stay. Last night, following a particularly boozy return to his room at The Freelancer Hotel, Pattaya chaos ensued.

Staff at the hotel initially dismissed the bizarre groans and thuds emanating from the drunken Brit’s room. However, the scene quickly erupted into pandemonium when the café next door was suddenly graced by the unexpected appearance of Paul’s legs bursting through the ceiling.

With the café filled to capacity by night-owl gamers, the dramatic arrival of the naked foreigner, suspended awkwardly from the ceiling, triggered an immediate call to the police. When paramedics and police arrived, they found Paul in quite the predicament: confused, dazed, and decidedly unsanitary, hanging half-in, half-out of the café ceiling.

Despite the outrageous scene, paramedics reported that the spectacle of a man had suffered only minor injuries. After being wrapped in a blanket to shield his modesty, officers whisked him off to a nearby hospital for treatment and observation.

Advertisements

A stench like no other greeted police as they inspected Paul’s hotel room. The flooring bore the unsightly evidence of his antics, leaving staff to speculate over the night’s proceedings.

Lieutenant Thanawee Yarangsee, responding to the call, was bewildered by the shocking scene.

“He’s suffered only minor injuries and will be discharged to sober up. The state of his room is bewildering, yet we’ve found nothing illegal. Whatever he was up to, it’s a matter between him and the hotel management now.”

The sight and smell left café patrons reeling.

A 28-year-old gamer, Somrak Senso, caught in the chaos, recounted his ordeal.

“It was a full house, at least 20 people. At first, I thought it was just a noise from upstairs, but then BOOM—legs appeared right above my head! The smell was horrendous.”

Though the details of Paul’s undignified descent remain unclear, both police and hotel management are conducting investigations.

In the interim, the disgraced Brit will remain in hospital care until he’s deemed fit for release, and undoubtedly, there will be discussions with the hotel about the unexpected ‘decor’.

Stay tuned for more outrageous escapades from Brits abroad!