DoA prepares for 14.3% passenger surge during Chinese New Year

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Thursday, January 23, 2025
78 1 minute read
DoA prepares for 14.3% passenger surge during Chinese New Year
Picture courtesy of Hanny Naibaho, Unsplash

The Department of Airport (DoA) is preparing to accommodate an anticipated surge in passengers during the Chinese New Year, with a projected increase of at least 14.3% in visitors to tier-two cities compared to last year, according to the government yesterday, January 22.

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri announced that the ministry has instructed the DoA to carry out a service assessment and safety inspection at all its airports to ensure efficient operations around the Lunar New Year holiday on January 29.

Advertisements

Several airports in secondary cities, such as Lampang, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, Sakhon Nakorn, and Surat Thani, are hosting major celebrations for the occasion. Manaporn highlighted that these events could enhance tourism in the surrounding provinces.

Anticipating increased demand, Thai LionAir has sought approval to expand its charter flights on the Taipei-Surat Thani-Don Mueang route on January 29 and the Don Mueang-Surat Thani-Taipei route on February 2.

Related Articles

Manaporn stated that these additional routes would utilise a Boeing B738 with 189 seats, as Surat Thani is expected to receive more passengers during this time.

The DoA plans to implement the Common Use Passenger Processing System (CUPPS) at its airports promptly. This system aims to expedite the check-in process, issuance of boarding passes, and baggage check-in.

CUPPS is currently operational at Surat Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Phitsanulok airports.

Advertisements

The system is anticipated to assist airports and airlines in reducing management costs and resource consumption. Additionally, the DoA’s Thai Flight Info application offers information about DoA airports and services, including flight schedules and statuses.

The DoA is also expected to collaborate with the ministry to facilitate seamless transport for tourists, in line with an order from Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, and must adhere to the safety standards set by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).

DoA director-general Danai Raungsorn stated that 1,380 flights are scheduled to land at 26 airports under DoA supervision from January 27 to 31, marking a 4.62% increase from the previous year. These airports are expected to handle 221,005 passengers, reflecting a 14.32% year-on-year rise, reported Bangkok Post.

The DoA has committed to enhancing service assistance and safety inspections under international aviation safety protocols and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards, as stated by Danai.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket party hub: Top official targets crime in Bangla Rd crackdown Crime News

Phuket party hub: Top official targets crime in Bangla Rd crackdown

1 minute ago
Thailand&#8217;s PM2.5 crisis: Toxic dust turns up the heat Environment News

Thailand’s PM2.5 crisis: Toxic dust turns up the heat

29 minutes ago
Thailand mandates biometric SIM registration to combat fraud Business News

Thailand mandates biometric SIM registration to combat fraud

30 minutes ago
Drunk foreign man crawls on Bangkok road, causing traffic jam Bangkok News

Drunk foreign man crawls on Bangkok road, causing traffic jam

30 minutes ago
Paralysed British man falls to death from Pattaya condominium Crime News

Paralysed British man falls to death from Pattaya condominium

1 hour ago
DoA prepares for 14.3% passenger surge during Chinese New Year Thailand News

DoA prepares for 14.3% passenger surge during Chinese New Year

1 hour ago
Foreign man goes on rampage in Bangkok hospital, allegedly leaving 1 dead Bangkok News

Foreign man goes on rampage in Bangkok hospital, allegedly leaving 1 dead

1 hour ago
Thap Lan Park burns 600 rai of forest to lure elephants back Central Thailand News

Thap Lan Park burns 600 rai of forest to lure elephants back

1 hour ago
Thailand drafts law for new financial hub with competitive incentives Business News

Thailand drafts law for new financial hub with competitive incentives

1 hour ago
Details emerge on Nakhon Phanom 12 million baht lottery dispute Crime News

Details emerge on Nakhon Phanom 12 million baht lottery dispute

3 hours ago
Blackchin tilapia outbreak tackled with new action plan in Thailand Thailand News

Blackchin tilapia outbreak tackled with new action plan in Thailand

3 hours ago
US and Thai stocks rise as Trump delays tariff hikes Business News

US and Thai stocks rise as Trump delays tariff hikes

3 hours ago
PTT Station lowers benzine, gasohol prices except E85 Thailand News

PTT Station lowers benzine, gasohol prices except E85

3 hours ago
DSI investigates possible tampering in Tangmo&#8217;s death case Bangkok News

DSI investigates possible tampering in Tangmo’s death case

3 hours ago
Thai police arrest drug suspect after tense standoff in Nakhon Nayok Crime News

Thai police arrest drug suspect after tense standoff in Nakhon Nayok

3 hours ago
Chinese tourist&#8217;s van overturns in Pattaya, sparks traffic chaos Crime News

Chinese tourist’s van overturns in Pattaya, sparks traffic chaos

4 hours ago
Revenue officer in Udon Thani investigated for livestreaming at work Thailand News

Revenue officer in Udon Thani investigated for livestreaming at work

4 hours ago
Chiang Mai police arrest foreigner for selling psilocybin mushrooms Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai police arrest foreigner for selling psilocybin mushrooms

4 hours ago
Turkish tourist robbed of 70k baht by transgender in Pattaya Crime News

Turkish tourist robbed of 70k baht by transgender in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Illicit cigarettes seized in Buriram; 42 million baht loss reported Crime News

Illicit cigarettes seized in Buriram; 42 million baht loss reported

4 hours ago
3 orangutans destined for Bangkok seized in smuggling bust Crime News

3 orangutans destined for Bangkok seized in smuggling bust

4 hours ago
Myanmar migrants smuggling ring busted in Ayutthaya Crime News

Myanmar migrants smuggling ring busted in Ayutthaya

4 hours ago
Thailand and Yokohama strengthen Bangkok Port collaboration Bangkok News

Thailand and Yokohama strengthen Bangkok Port collaboration

4 hours ago
Irrawaddy dolphin dies of freshwater shock in Prachin Buri Thailand News

Irrawaddy dolphin dies of freshwater shock in Prachin Buri

5 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s first LGBTQ+ couple registers marriage on historic day Bangkok News

Thailand’s first LGBTQ+ couple registers marriage on historic day

5 hours ago
Thailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Thursday, January 23, 2025
78 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Drunk foreign man crawls on Bangkok road, causing traffic jam

Drunk foreign man crawls on Bangkok road, causing traffic jam

30 minutes ago
Thai PM woos World Economic Forum founder to boost soft power

Thai PM woos World Economic Forum founder to boost soft power

56 minutes ago
Paralysed British man falls to death from Pattaya condominium

Paralysed British man falls to death from Pattaya condominium

1 hour ago
Foreign man goes on rampage in Bangkok hospital, allegedly leaving 1 dead

Foreign man goes on rampage in Bangkok hospital, allegedly leaving 1 dead

1 hour ago