DoA prepares for 14.3% passenger surge during Chinese New Year

The Department of Airport (DoA) is preparing to accommodate an anticipated surge in passengers during the Chinese New Year, with a projected increase of at least 14.3% in visitors to tier-two cities compared to last year, according to the government yesterday, January 22.

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri announced that the ministry has instructed the DoA to carry out a service assessment and safety inspection at all its airports to ensure efficient operations around the Lunar New Year holiday on January 29.

Several airports in secondary cities, such as Lampang, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, Sakhon Nakorn, and Surat Thani, are hosting major celebrations for the occasion. Manaporn highlighted that these events could enhance tourism in the surrounding provinces.

Anticipating increased demand, Thai LionAir has sought approval to expand its charter flights on the Taipei-Surat Thani-Don Mueang route on January 29 and the Don Mueang-Surat Thani-Taipei route on February 2.

Manaporn stated that these additional routes would utilise a Boeing B738 with 189 seats, as Surat Thani is expected to receive more passengers during this time.

The DoA plans to implement the Common Use Passenger Processing System (CUPPS) at its airports promptly. This system aims to expedite the check-in process, issuance of boarding passes, and baggage check-in.

CUPPS is currently operational at Surat Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Phitsanulok airports.

The system is anticipated to assist airports and airlines in reducing management costs and resource consumption. Additionally, the DoA’s Thai Flight Info application offers information about DoA airports and services, including flight schedules and statuses.

The DoA is also expected to collaborate with the ministry to facilitate seamless transport for tourists, in line with an order from Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, and must adhere to the safety standards set by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).

DoA director-general Danai Raungsorn stated that 1,380 flights are scheduled to land at 26 airports under DoA supervision from January 27 to 31, marking a 4.62% increase from the previous year. These airports are expected to handle 221,005 passengers, reflecting a 14.32% year-on-year rise, reported Bangkok Post.

The DoA has committed to enhancing service assistance and safety inspections under international aviation safety protocols and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards, as stated by Danai.