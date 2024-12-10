Finnish man falls to death from 11th floor in Pattaya

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic incident unfolded at a condominium in Pattaya, when a 52 year old Finnish national fell from the 11th floor, dying from the impact.

The shocking incident, known and insensitively named throughout Thailand as The Pattaya Flying Club, occurred shortly after midnight today, December 10, leaving witnesses and responders stunned.

Police Lieutenant Manasak Polyeam of Pattaya City Police Station was alerted to the grim scene at a condominium along Pattaya Second Road in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

Upon receiving the report, the case was promptly communicated to Police Colonel Navin Theerawit, the Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, who coordinated with the investigation team and rescue personnel from Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation to rush to the scene.

When police arrived at the site next to Building B of the condominium, they found the mangled body of Tero Sakari Karppinen. The scene was distressing, with body parts and brain matter scattered across the ground.

The police and security personnel acted swiftly to cordon off the area, strictly prohibiting the recording of the scene by the media or any unrelated individuals.

In an interview, a security guard from the condominium described the moment of the incident. Initially, the guard mistook the falling object for trash being thrown from the building, which stands at 27 storeys.

Upon closer inspection, it became horrifyingly clear that it was not debris, but a human body that had plummeted to the ground, causing a gruesome spread of remains. Shaken by the discovery, the guard quickly contacted the police and emergency services for assistance.

“At first, I thought it was just trash being thrown from above. But when I realised it was a human body, I was in shock and immediately called for help.”

Preliminary investigations by Lt. Manasak indicated that Karppinen had fallen from the 11th floor. However, the cause of the fall remains undetermined, with possibilities ranging from an accidental slip to a potential suicide, reported KhaoSod.

The police have entrusted rescue officials with transporting the body to the forensic institute at the Police General Hospital for a thorough autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Following the investigation, the deceased’s family will be required to provide documentation to claim the body for religious rites.