Controversy erupts as Thai doctors clash over mRNA vaccine effect

Thai doctor Thiravat Hemachudha sparked controversy when he shared information about the potentially fatal effect of the messenger Ribonucleic Acid (mRNA) Covid-19 vaccine, citing English YouTuber John Campbell.

Thiravat shared information from the English YouTuber, and retired nurse educator, Campbell, on Facebook on February 19. Thiravat talked about a white clot that was found in people and dead bodies with a history of the mRNA Covid vaccines.

According to Thiravat, this white clot was found in the carotid arteries, major blood vessels that supply blood to the brain. It was suspected to be the cause of blood vessel clots and sudden deaths of some people.

Thiravat explained that the white clot was first discovered in mid-2021, following the introduction of mRNA vaccines in February of that year. These white clots were mostly found in people who had died suddenly and were also found in the system of people who received mRNA vaccines.

Thiravat also attached links to Campbell’s videos for others to see the source of his information. He cited that Campbell was credible due to several cooperations with the National Health Service in England and many medical schools and universities.

Thiravat emphasised during an interview with Channel 3 that he did not oppose Covid vaccines. He continued to encourage people to get vaccinated but wanted to share information that the public should be aware of, urging relevant departments to pay attention.

Forensic doctor disagrees

A forensic doctor from the Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital, Auttasit Dunamnuay, disagreed with Thiravat. Auttasit stated that Thiravat misunderstood the white clot. This clot was not a new finding, and it was a natural phenomenon found after death. He said the white clot happened due to the sedimentation of the blood after death.

However, the public still questioned the discovery of the white clot in living people, as mentioned by Thiravat and Campbell. Some individuals expressed uncertainty about whom to believe, as both were doctors.

Thiravat later announced that he would avoid publicly discussing the white clot. He said he already reported all of the information he found useful. He insisted that he was not part of an anti-vaccine group but remained focused on understanding the effects of vaccines to enhance their efficiency and safety for users.