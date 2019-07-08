New Pattaya police chief ‘reads the riot act’ to pubs and nightclubs | The Thaiger

Pattaya
New Pattaya police chief ‘reads the riot act’ to pubs and nightclubs
PHOTOS: 77Kaoded
The new Pattaya police chief is laying down the law for pubs and nightclubs around Pattaya about rules and regulations. A meeting over the weekend heard that customers under 20 were not permitted, customers must not bring drugs or weapons into the venues and that closing hours must be strictly adhered to. 100 local staff, owners and managers were in attendance to be told to improve safety and security after a number of high profile stings in recent weeks.
The new Police chief, Pol Col Prawit Chorseng, also said they will punish people involved in human trafficking. He has taken over the top police job after Pol Col Pongphanmaneethet and four deputies were transferred after prostitution and underage sex were found operating at a property on Soi 6 a few weeks ago.
77kaoded report that the new chief was acting on direct orders from the NCPO who are still pulling the levers before the new cabinet is endorsed by HM The King.
SOURCE: 77Kaoded
Crime
Nigerian and Thai wife arrested in Chon Buri over $50,000 romance scam
PHOTO: Naewna
Nong Prue police say they’ve arrested a Nigerian man and his Thai wife over their alleged collusion in an online romance scam.
Police claim 40 year old Uchenna Joseph Amujiogu and 36 year old Wassana Kanchiak scammed a Thai woman out of 2 million baht. The woman contacted police in June after she realised she had been a victim of the scam.
The woman told police she was sent a friend request on Facebook by someone with the name of UD Danid who claimed to be a doctor in the US military. The message was sent in February this year.
The pair continued chatting online using Google Hangouts with the man later claiming he was called David Mandy.
The victim was then told a US$500,000 loan had been approved for her from the “World Bank” but in order to access it she would need to transfer $50,000 to release the rest of the money. The victim, who was issued with a document from the “World Bank” transferred the money to multiple bank accounts but later realised the whole thing was a scam.
After an official complaint was made, police studied CCTV footage from outside the ATMs where some of the money was withdrawn. They then were able to identify Kanchiak dressed in a black jacket with a hood, sunglasses and a mask covering her face.
On Saturday, police tracked down Amujiogu and Kanchiak to an address in Sattahip where they were arrested. They have been charged with numerous offences related to fraud. They remain in custody.
Crime
Windmill GoGo in Pattaya raided: Three arrested over prostitution and underage sex
PHOTO: รอบพัทยา Ok
As difficult as it might be to believe, police have found MORE evidence of prostitution in Pattaya. Attention this time turned to the red-light district of Walking Street where regular ‘inspections’ from police and officials in the past have found ‘no prostitution’ (cough…).
Police conducted a raid using an ‘undercover informant’ after receiving tip-offs the bar was being used as a shop-front to sell sex to foreigners. In the early hours of this morning (Saturday), the Windmill GoGo was raided resulting in three people being arrested. Police used a foreigner acting as a potential customer to scope out the premises and the services on offer.
The foreign informant was offered sex with one of the female workers for a fee of 4,000 baht. Taking them up on their offer he was led to a room with a selected worker. Once inside the room, the informant sent a message to waiting police and the premises were raided. It was discovered the girl offered to the man was only 16 years of age.
Police also found accounts detailing customer transactions, timesheets for the women who worked there and condoms.
A man and two women were arrested. They will face charges relating to human trafficking, prostitution and the procurement of underage women for sex.
Last month, officials raided the Coming Bar on Soi 6 after a similar tip-off. That raid led to the transfer of the acting head of the Pattaya police Pol Col Pongphan Wongmaneethet and four deputies.
SOURCE: INN News | ThaiVisa | รอบพัทยา Ok
Events
Pattaya fund-raiser donates 10,000 baht for disabled sailing
PHOTO: Three Thai national sailing male athletes from the Disabled Sailing Thailand
Thai and foreign businesspeople got together in Pattaya to raise about 10,000 baht for the Disabled Sailing Thailand project at a fundraiser in Bang Saray.
Peter Jacobs, the Project Founder, hosted the party last weekend for 250 sailors and supporters at the Bang Saray Beach Club that included afternoon activities for children and adults, games and live music from Pattaya Rose and Barry Upton.
The Club provided a dinner buffet, then an auction and lucky draw were held with prizes donated by supporters, including a 4 metre kayak.
Proceeds from the raffle tickets and auction will go to the disabled-sailing project, which teaches the physically impaired to pilot sailboats on their own using watercraft outfitted with accessible equipment.
Disabled Sailing Thailand founder Peter Jacobs at the Bang Saray Beach Club.
SOURCE: ThaiVisa | Pattaya Mail
