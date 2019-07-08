‘Net idol’ arrested over monetising online porn and gambling | The Thaiger

Connect with us

'Net idol' arrested over monetising online porn and gambling

Bangkok police have arrested a “net idol” (a popular Thai social media poster) for allegedly running a closed online group where pornography was sold and gambling promoted.

A police source says that 32 year old Jindarat “Amp” Seripaiboonsap was arrested two days earlier at a home on Phetchkasen Soi 48 in Phasi Charoen district.

She faces charges involving inviting people to gamble online and performing lewd shows for members to watch on the Line app at a cost of 1,000 baht per 10 clips or 10,000 baht per year.

Police also served her with an outstanding arrest warrant over a second-hand-car scam issued in April by a Chon Buri court.

Police claim Jindarat confessed to being the wanted person in the car-fraud case and to performing obscene live shows, though she said her income came mainly from selling clothes online. Police however found that 10 million baht had passed through her bank accounts.

Chon Buri police will handle the fraud charge while Phayathai police in Bangkok gather more evidence stemming from the porn and gambling accusations.

