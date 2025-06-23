Teenager dies in Bangkok motorcycle crash on Ratchadaphisek Road

Police investigate whether speed or visibility played a role in fatal crash

Teenager dies in Bangkok motorcycle crash on Ratchadaphisek Road
A 17 year old male lost his life in a motorcycle accident on Ratchadaphisek Road, Bangkok, in the early hours of June 23. Two friends suffered severe injuries when his motorcycle collided with theirs, causing him to hit a barrier.

Police Lieutenant Paritas Vibulyanon, investigator at Talat Phlu Police Station, was informed of the incident at 1.30am and responded alongside Por Teck Tung Foundation volunteers. The accident happened on the Ratchada-Talat Phlu flyover, heading towards Sathon Bridge in Thon Buri district.

The deceased, identified as 17 year old A (alias), was wearing a white T-shirt with a red swan design and white shorts. He had severe wounds on his face and body. Despite resuscitation attempts, he succumbed to his injuries.

Approximately 5 metres away, a Honda Lead motorcycle with Bangkok registration was found overturned and severely damaged. Nearby, another motorcycle, a Honda PCX with Lopburi registration, was also found overturned with rear-end damage.

Two people were injured: 20 year old driver, Krirkkrai, and 20 year old passenger, Kanyarat. They were promptly taken to Somdet Phra Pinklao Hospital for treatment.

According to B (alias), a friend of A, three motorcycles were travelling together intending to return to their residences in Pracha Uthit area. Upon reaching the accident site, A accelerated suddenly, losing control.

B explained that this resulted in a collision with another friend’s motorcycle, propelling A into a roadside barrier, which led to his death. Police are examining CCTV footage from the scene and will conduct further interviews with the injured parties and accompanying friends to determine the accident’s cause, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a fatal accident occurred when a teenage motorcyclist lost control and crashed into a roadside barrier, sustaining fatal injuries.

The collision, which also involved a car, happened at around 10.30pm on June 18 along the outbound lane of Bang Na-Trat Road in Bang Samak subdistrict, Bang Pakong district, Chachoengsao province.

