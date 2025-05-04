Man surrenders after viral Pattaya traffic altercation

A man involved in a heated incident in Pattaya, Chon Buri, has surrendered to the police. The altercation, which gained significant attention online, involved him jumping on and kicking a white Mazda car due to frustration over a traffic disagreement.

Identified as 40 year old Chai, the man attempted to drive against the flow of traffic and became agitated when the car in front refused to move aside. The incident was exacerbated by his claim of being a police officer’s son.

Yesterday, May 3, Chai contacted Police Lieutenant Colonel Arut Sapanon, deputy superintendent of the Pattaya City Police Station, before surrendering to the police. Chai admitted to being the individual in the viral video, explaining that his anger stemmed from the other vehicle’s refusal to give way.

He cited difficulties with reversing his old car and being unaware that the road was a one-way street. Chai acknowledged his reckless actions and his unthoughtful claim of having police connections.

The police initially detained Chai and conducted a urine test, which revealed traces of methamphetamine. Chai confessed to using the drug two days prior.

Consequently, he faces charges of property damage, illegal consumption of a Category 1 narcotic (methamphetamine), and violating traffic laws by driving against the flow of traffic.

In similar news, a man was arrested in Phuket after brandishing a sword during a roadside confrontation on Chao Fa Suan Luang Road in Wichit on April 25. The altercation reportedly arose from a disagreement over a construction contract payment.

Viral video footage shared on social media showed 46 year old Chatchai Sae-Ku exiting his vehicle after being rear-ended by 32 year old Nattapol Sawangchaeng. Nattapol was captured on video holding a sword in one hand while recording the incident with his phone. He then proceeded to repeatedly kick Chatchai in the head.

According to police, the conflict originated from a dispute over construction payment, prompting Nattapol to chase down and crash into Chatchai’s car, forcing him to stop.