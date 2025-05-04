Man surrenders after viral Pattaya traffic altercation

Meth use, false claims add fuel to viral road rage

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, May 4, 2025
114 1 minute read
Man surrenders after viral Pattaya traffic altercation
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A man involved in a heated incident in Pattaya, Chon Buri, has surrendered to the police. The altercation, which gained significant attention online, involved him jumping on and kicking a white Mazda car due to frustration over a traffic disagreement.

Identified as 40 year old Chai, the man attempted to drive against the flow of traffic and became agitated when the car in front refused to move aside. The incident was exacerbated by his claim of being a police officer’s son.

Yesterday, May 3, Chai contacted Police Lieutenant Colonel Arut Sapanon, deputy superintendent of the Pattaya City Police Station, before surrendering to the police. Chai admitted to being the individual in the viral video, explaining that his anger stemmed from the other vehicle’s refusal to give way.

He cited difficulties with reversing his old car and being unaware that the road was a one-way street. Chai acknowledged his reckless actions and his unthoughtful claim of having police connections.

Related Articles

The police initially detained Chai and conducted a urine test, which revealed traces of methamphetamine. Chai confessed to using the drug two days prior.

Consequently, he faces charges of property damage, illegal consumption of a Category 1 narcotic (methamphetamine), and violating traffic laws by driving against the flow of traffic.

Man surrenders after viral Pattaya traffic altercation | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, a man was arrested in Phuket after brandishing a sword during a roadside confrontation on Chao Fa Suan Luang Road in Wichit on April 25. The altercation reportedly arose from a disagreement over a construction contract payment.

Viral video footage shared on social media showed 46 year old Chatchai Sae-Ku exiting his vehicle after being rear-ended by 32 year old Nattapol Sawangchaeng. Nattapol was captured on video holding a sword in one hand while recording the incident with his phone. He then proceeded to repeatedly kick Chatchai in the head.

According to police, the conflict originated from a dispute over construction payment, prompting Nattapol to chase down and crash into Chatchai’s car, forcing him to stop.

Latest Thailand News
Man detained for throwing concrete at vehicles on Bang Na-Trat Road Thailand News

Man detained for throwing concrete at vehicles on Bang Na-Trat Road

13 minutes ago
Thailand promotes Muay Thai as soft power in Europe and China Thailand News

Thailand promotes Muay Thai as soft power in Europe and China

37 minutes ago
Surat Thani arrests: youth-targeted online gambling busted Crime News

Surat Thani arrests: youth-targeted online gambling busted

57 minutes ago
Police dismantle online prostitution ring, arrest 10 in Thailand Crime News

Police dismantle online prostitution ring, arrest 10 in Thailand

2 hours ago
Thailand, Malaysia to enhance cross-border transport links Transport News

Thailand, Malaysia to enhance cross-border transport links

3 hours ago
Bee attack at Nakhon Ratchasima temple injures over 30 people Thailand News

Bee attack at Nakhon Ratchasima temple injures over 30 people

3 hours ago
Thai man dies in lightning strike while on motorcycle Thailand News

Thai man dies in lightning strike while on motorcycle

3 hours ago
Man arrested after fatal sickle attack over neighbour dispute Crime News

Man arrested after fatal sickle attack over neighbour dispute

3 hours ago
Former abbot in Si Racha faces indecent conduct charges Crime News

Former abbot in Si Racha faces indecent conduct charges

4 hours ago
Man surrenders after viral Pattaya traffic altercation Pattaya News

Man surrenders after viral Pattaya traffic altercation

4 hours ago
Friend arrested for fatal shooting of bank worker in Nonthaburi Crime News

Friend arrested for fatal shooting of bank worker in Nonthaburi

4 hours ago
Violence in Narathiwat claims lives, sparking urgent security measures South Thailand News

Violence in Narathiwat claims lives, sparking urgent security measures

4 hours ago
Two students found dead after Pattani flash flood tragedy South Thailand News

Two students found dead after Pattani flash flood tragedy

5 hours ago
Fire erupts on yacht off Na Jomtien coast, no casualties reported Thailand News

Fire erupts on yacht off Na Jomtien coast, no casualties reported

5 hours ago
Heavy rain warning issued for Thailand with potential flash floods Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain warning issued for Thailand with potential flash floods

5 hours ago
Pattaya police bust illegal gambling ring, 10 arrested Pattaya News

Pattaya police bust illegal gambling ring, 10 arrested

23 hours ago
Thailand urged to adopt single cigarette tax rate to boost revenue Thailand News

Thailand urged to adopt single cigarette tax rate to boost revenue

23 hours ago
Thailand hotel prices soar, low season sparks price war fears Business News

Thailand hotel prices soar, low season sparks price war fears

24 hours ago
Jackpot! Sisaket couple clears debt with Thai lottery win Thailand News

Jackpot! Sisaket couple clears debt with Thai lottery win

1 day ago
400 shark fins seized in major smuggling bust at Bangkok airport Bangkok News

400 shark fins seized in major smuggling bust at Bangkok airport

1 day ago
Fatal fall: Polish tourist plunges to his death from Phuket condo Phuket News

Fatal fall: Polish tourist plunges to his death from Phuket condo

1 day ago
Pattaya gang attacks security guards over loud music in Jomtien Pattaya News

Pattaya gang attacks security guards over loud music in Jomtien

1 day ago
No plans to quit: Roi Et man wins 12 million baht, keeps working Thailand News

No plans to quit: Roi Et man wins 12 million baht, keeps working

1 day ago
Patong brawl: Ladyboys wreak havoc again on Soi Bangla (video) Phuket News

Patong brawl: Ladyboys wreak havoc again on Soi Bangla (video)

1 day ago
Dealers resist arrest in violent drug bust in Pattaya&#8217;s Jomtien Pattaya News

Dealers resist arrest in violent drug bust in Pattaya’s Jomtien

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, May 4, 2025
114 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Pattaya wrong-way driver damages car, claims police ties

Pattaya wrong-way driver damages car, claims police ties

2 days ago
Pattaya urges public to avoid posting on public property

Pattaya urges public to avoid posting on public property

3 days ago
Pattaya officers puzzled by foreign tourist’s erratic behaviour

Pattaya officers puzzled by foreign tourist’s erratic behaviour

3 days ago
Khon Kaen restaurant faces closure over illegal hours and drug use

Khon Kaen restaurant faces closure over illegal hours and drug use

4 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x