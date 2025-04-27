Man arrested after sword-wielding altercation in Phuket

A man was apprehended in Phuket after wielding a sword during a roadside altercation on Chao Fa Suan Luang Road in Wichit previously on April 25. The incident stemmed from a dispute over a construction contract fee.

Video footage widely circulated on social media depicted the victim, 46 year old Chatchai Sae-Ku, leaving his vehicle after it was rear-ended by 32 year old Nattapol Sawangchaeng. Nattapol was seen brandishing a sword while simultaneously filming the confrontation with his phone. The altercation led to Nattapol kicking Chatchai multiple times in the head.

Police disclosed that the dispute began over a construction contract fee, leading Nattapol to pursue and collide with the car Chatchai was travelling in, forcing him to stop.

Photos circulated online showing Chatchai’s leg with a wound requiring approximately 30 stitches and another needing at least eight stitches. Police provided no further comment on these injuries. It was reported that Chatchai’s left leg was already bandaged up before the altercation.

Wichit police were notified of the incident, which occurred around 450 metres from Chao Fa West Road, shortly before 3pm. By the time officers arrived, both individuals had departed separately from the scene.

Witnesses confirmed that the two men, who had previous interactions, were involved in a chase that culminated in the violent encounter.

By 6.30pm, police had detained Nattapol, charging him with several offences including premeditated assault, coercion, public possession of a weapon, property damage, reckless driving, and illegal use of methamphetamine.

Nattapol’s pickup truck, registered in Bangkok, and a 25-inch sword sheath were confiscated. It was confirmed that Nattapol tested positive for methamphetamine use. The police informed him of his legal rights, conducted questioning, took his fingerprints, and detained him for further investigation, reported Phuket News.

