Former abbot in Si Racha faces indecent conduct charges

A former abbot from a temple in Si Racha district, Chon Buri, has been defrocked and is facing accusations of indecent conduct involving a 13 year old girl.

The case has expanded with a new victim, a 16 year old boy, who was allegedly abused and paid a small amount of money. The boy’s mother expressed concerns about the police releasing the accused and fears for her son’s safety from the abbot’s followers.

Yesterday, May 3, at the Nong Kham Police Station in Si Racha, Ekaphop Luangprasert, founder of the Sai Mai Must Survive Facebook page, accompanied the victims and their families to meet with Police Colonel Komgrich Munchit, Deputy Superintendent Patkorn Piyatithiphuwadol, and other investigators to discuss the case.

The mother of one of the victims stated that they approached the Sai Mai Must Survive page for help as they feared they would not receive justice. She questioned why the accused was released after acknowledging the charges and expressed fear of potential retaliation from the accused’s followers. The abbot had been defrocked the previous evening and has since disappeared.

Loading…

Pol. Col. Komgrich mentioned that the accused initially denied the charges and requested to consult a personal lawyer. Further investigations will be conducted, including interviews with the victims in the presence of multidisciplinary officers and awaiting medical examination results.

He assured that justice would be served impartially and confirmed that the accused remains in the area. The accused has been officially defrocked by the deputy district chief monk of Si Racha.

Ekaphop took the victims to the temple to identify and inspect the scene where the alleged incidents occurred. The 16 year old boy reported two instances of indecent conduct, for which he received a modest payment but was not sexually assaulted.

Ekaphop expressed gratitude to Police Major General Thawatkiat Chindakornsanong, Chon Buri Provincial Police Chief, and Pol. Col. Komgrich for their efforts in the investigation. He also highlighted the involvement of senior monks urging for a thorough investigation and questioned the management of donations to the temple’s accounts, reported KhaoSod.