Irishman’s fatal fall leaves Pattaya hotel guests stunned

Tragedy struck a swanky 5-star hotel in Pattaya in the early hours of this morning when an Irishman plunged to his death from the 31st floor.

The Irishman, Michael Browne, shocked hotel staff and patrons as he fell to his death from the 31st floor today, August 19. The shocking incident, which has left the Pattaya police baffled, raises questions about whether it was a tragic accident or another grim case of someone joining the insensitively named “Pattaya Flying Club.”

At precisely 5.06am, Pattaya police were alerted to the horrifying fall at the upscale hotel situated along Pattaya Second Road in North Pattaya, Nongprue sub-district, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province. Officers, accompanied by a team from the Sawang Boriboon Rescue Centre raced to the scene.

Upon their arrival, hotel security had already secured the area with metal barriers, keeping onlookers at bay. Rescue workers swiftly removed the body from the scene, identified as 67 year old Irishman Michael Browne by the police.

The cause of Browne’s fatal fall remains shrouded in mystery. Nongprue police have yet to determine whether it was an accident or a deliberate act. The police are currently reviewing CCTV footage to piece together the events leading up to the incident.

Browne’s body has been transported to Bang Lamung Hospital, where it awaits his family. The name of the hotel remains under wraps as the investigation continues, reported Pattaya News.

In related news, a Norwegian man allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 16th floor of his condominium in Pattaya, shocking his Thai wife, who was cooking in the kitchen.

The wife contacted officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station to report the death of her husband, 88 year old Jan Asbjorn Hauge, at their condominium in the Jomtien neighbourhood of Pattaya. The incident occurred at approximately 3.30pm yesterday, August 8.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.