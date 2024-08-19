Irishman’s fatal fall leaves Pattaya hotel guests stunned

Photo of Bob Scott Bob ScottPublished: 17:18, 19 August 2024| Updated: 17:18, 19 August 2024
107 1 minute read
Irishman’s fatal fall leaves Pattaya hotel guests stunned
Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

Tragedy struck a swanky 5-star hotel in Pattaya in the early hours of this morning when an Irishman plunged to his death from the 31st floor.

The Irishman, Michael Browne, shocked hotel staff and patrons as he fell to his death from the 31st floor today, August 19. The shocking incident, which has left the Pattaya police baffled, raises questions about whether it was a tragic accident or another grim case of someone joining the insensitively named “Pattaya Flying Club.”

At precisely 5.06am, Pattaya police were alerted to the horrifying fall at the upscale hotel situated along Pattaya Second Road in North Pattaya, Nongprue sub-district, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province. Officers, accompanied by a team from the Sawang Boriboon Rescue Centre raced to the scene.

Upon their arrival, hotel security had already secured the area with metal barriers, keeping onlookers at bay. Rescue workers swiftly removed the body from the scene, identified as 67 year old Irishman Michael Browne by the police.

Related news

The cause of Browne’s fatal fall remains shrouded in mystery. Nongprue police have yet to determine whether it was an accident or a deliberate act. The police are currently reviewing CCTV footage to piece together the events leading up to the incident.

Browne’s body has been transported to Bang Lamung Hospital, where it awaits his family. The name of the hotel remains under wraps as the investigation continues, reported Pattaya News.

Irishman’s fatal fall leaves Pattaya hotel guests stunned | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In related news, a Norwegian man allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 16th floor of his condominium in Pattaya, shocking his Thai wife, who was cooking in the kitchen.

The wife contacted officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station to report the death of her husband, 88 year old Jan Asbjorn Hauge, at their condominium in the Jomtien neighbourhood of Pattaya. The incident occurred at approximately 3.30pm yesterday, August 8.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

ExpatsPattaya NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Thai man faces jail for raping, blackmailing young stepdaughter

Thai man faces jail for raping, blackmailing young stepdaughter

Published: 16:16, 19 August 2024
Labour minister intervenes in unpaid wages of 700 migrant workers

Labour minister intervenes in unpaid wages of 700 migrant workers

Published: 16:08, 19 August 2024
Walk on wild side: Bang Kapi skywalk to open by end of September

Walk on wild side: Bang Kapi skywalk to open by end of September

Published: 15:52, 19 August 2024
Thai man rescued after 4 days trapped in cave in southern Thailand

Thai man rescued after 4 days trapped in cave in southern Thailand

Published: 15:30, 19 August 2024