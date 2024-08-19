Swiss man paws for thought after dog bites on Thai beach (video)

Photo via Naewna

A Swiss man sought a sustainable solution after he and more than 10 other Thais and foreign beach dwellers, were bitten by dogs belonging to an unidentified foreign man on Ban Suan Luang Beach in the southern province of Prachuap Khiri Khan.

The latest victim, a 76 year old Swiss man named Rolf Weber, told Naewna that one of the six dogs on the beach bit his right leg while he was jogging along the beach at about 5pm on Thursday, August 15.

Weber explained that as he was jogging, he encountered six dogs and their owner, a foreign man named Mathias. One of the dogs ran towards him and bit his leg. He pulled out his mobile phone to record the incident but the foreign owner of the dogs urged him not to file a complaint with the police and promised to cover Weber’s treatment costs.

Weber disclosed that he visits Ban Suan Luang Beach every year and spends about three months travelling in the area. He heard about previous dog bites on the beach and encountered the same group of dogs each year.

Weber refused the dog owner’s gesture because he wanted the area to be a safe place for everyone and called on the relevant officials to resolve the issue.

A Thai man, 74 year old Champ Manatae, revealed to the media that his home and restaurant were near the beach. He stated that the dogs had bitten both Thai and foreign people.

Another Thai national, 51 year old Sunan Chartchai, disclosed that locals and foreigners in the area previously participated in a beach-cleaning activity a few years ago. However, they no longer dared to engage in any beach activities due to the presence of the dogs.

Business operators who run accommodation and restaurants along the beach also voiced their concerns, fearing that they might soon lose customers if the dogs continued to wander freely and bite people.