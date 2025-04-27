Irishman critically injured in Pattaya motorcycle stabbing attack

Irishman critically injured in Pattaya motorcycle stabbing attack
Photo via KhaoSod

An Irishman is in critical condition after being repeatedly stabbed in an early morning attack outside an apartment building in Pattaya City yesterday, April 26.

The 34 year old victim sustained multiple slash wounds to his left arm, abdomen, and both legs. He was found lying injured next to his red-plated Honda motorcycle.

KhaoSod English reported that the attack occurred around 1.36am near a condominium in Soi Thep Prasit 17. A security guard at the scene told police that the victim was returning from a convenience store on his motorcycle when another rider, reportedly a foreigner, pulled alongside him, kicked his bike, and knocked him to the ground.

The assailant then stabbed the victim several times before fleeing the scene. Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation rushed to provide first aid before transporting the injured man to the hospital.

Police recovered a folding knife believed to have been used in the attack. Investigators are now working to identify and track down the suspect, using descriptions provided by witnesses.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Chaowalit Suwanmanee, Deputy Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, confirmed that officers are gathering evidence and urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Irishman critically injured in Pattaya motorcycle stabbing attack
Photo via KhaoSod

In other Pattaya news, a Chinese man has been apprehended at Suvarnabhumi International Airport on April 26 while attempting to leave Thailand, accused of murdering a 25 year old transgender woman, Woranan, in Pattaya.

Woranan’s dismembered body was discovered in the bathroom of a Pattaya apartment complex after a welfare check by a housekeeper. Reports indicate the victim’s heart, lungs, silicone breast implants, and genitals were mutilated. A bag containing scissors, equipment, and clothes was found in the room.

The pair met at the suspect’s apartment, agreeing on a fee for sexual services. The suspect alleges a dispute arose when the victim refused to proceed, leading to a violent altercation in which he strangled her. After her death, he admitted to mutilating her body with scissors in the bathroom, stating he wanted to “play with and tease” the body.

