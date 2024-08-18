Insurance agent assaulted by homeless man in Pattaya

Picture courtesy of พัทยา โฟกัส Facebook

An insurance agent was assaulted by a homeless man in Pattaya’s Soi Phra Tamnak 5. The incident happened at 8pm yesterday, August 17, when the 30 year old agent, identified only as Thanapon, was struck in the head with a wooden stick. Thanapon, who works for an insurance company, was handling a road accident claim when the attack occurred.

Thanapon is now receiving treatment at a local hospital for his head injury. He stated that the attack was unprovoked and occurred while he was performing his job duties. The assailant, described as a dishevelled homeless man, suddenly became aggressive and hit Thanapon, causing the injury.

A bystander managed to capture part of the assault on video. Good Samaritans quickly intervened, subduing the attacker and handing him over to the Pattaya Police Station. The police plan to press charges against the homeless man, although they noted that he is unlikely to be able to pay any fines or compensation to the victim, reported The Pattaya News.

“He attacked me without any reason while I was just doing my job,” said Thanapon.

Police are currently investigating the incident and have not yet released further details.

In related news, a homeless man attacked a security guard at a shopping mall in Sakon Nakhon, confessing that he intended to use drugs before committing the act.

The vagrant has a criminal record and had been defrocked after a stint in prison for drug-related offences.

Police received a report of a man attacking a security guard at a shopping mall. The incident took place near a public park walkway leading to the mall. Upon arrival, officers found Thongchan Sriuthai, a 44 year old resident of Sakon Nakhon, tied up by security guards and waiting for police.

Next to him was a black backpack containing drug paraphernalia and various sharp objects, including a small knife and scissors. The small knife used in the attack was confiscated as evidence.

Thongchan was taken to the local police station and charged with attempted murder and assault.