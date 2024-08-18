Woman shot dead in Rayong in front of her daughter

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic shooting occurred in Rayong, where a woman was killed in front of her two year old daughter. The police are investigating two main motives: issues with a colleague and a dispute with an ex-husband.

Police in Rayong are intensively searching for a ruthless gunman who shot and killed a woman in front of her two year old daughter. The incident took place yesterday, August 17, in the 89 Villa housing estate in Rayong Province. Witnesses reported that the child was left horrified and crying at the scene.

The police received the distressing call around midday. The attacker followed the victim in a bronze Nissan March, ambushing her right outside her townhouse.

The perpetrator fired multiple shots through the driver’s side window, striking the woman in the head and torso, causing her to collapse onto the street, bleeding profusely. The vehicle involved was a white Toyota Yaris, registration number ขล-9270 Rayong, with the engine still running when police arrived.

The victim was identified as 30 year old Methawi Arjaksa, who worked at a pier servicing Koh Samet. Alongside her was her two year old daughter, who, although physically unharmed, was found crying in the passenger seat, overwhelmed by fear.

Investigating officers, including forensic experts and medical personnel from Rayong Hospital, swiftly arrived at the scene. They meticulously examined the bullet trajectories and collected evidence before transporting the body to Rayong Hospital for further examination.

A crucial witness, 55 year old Suvichak, recounted the harrowing events. He testified that the attacker followed Methawi’s car to her home, exited his vehicle, approached her, and fired multiple shots through the car window before fleeing the scene.

The police also reviewed CCTV footage, which showed the suspect’s car speeding away towards Wat Nai Rai temple. Police are now working to trace the vehicle’s registration number to locate the suspect, who is believed to be hiding in the area.

According to people close to the victim, Methawi had ended her relationship with her ex-husband some time ago and was living alone with her daughter. It was also noted that Methawi had experienced conflicts with a coworker severe enough to involve the police, reported KhaoSod.

The police are currently focusing on two potential motives: longstanding issues with a coworker or a possible connection to her ex-husband. Investigations are underway to interrogate coworkers and close associates to uncover more details that could lead to the apprehension of the killer.