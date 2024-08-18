Worker crushed to death by hydraulic baler in Samut Prakan

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic accident occurred today when a 34 year old worker at a recycling warehouse in Samut Prakan was crushed to death by a hydraulic paper baler. Hein Naung Oo, a Myanmar national, was found dead after falling into the machine.

The incident took place at 1pm at an unnamed recycling warehouse located at 505 Moo 9, Sai Khlong Bang Pla Kot, Phra Samut Chedi district. Police officer Suwit Phudonnang, along with a medical team from Phra Samut Chedi Hospital and the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, rushed to the scene.

The warehouse, spread over more than 1 rai of land, had numerous piles of recyclable waste. At the back of the warehouse stood the large hydraulic paper baler, measuring 2 metres in width and 6 metres in length. Inside the machine, three to four bales of compressed paper were found, along with a pair of sandals belonging to the deceased.

Hein Naung Oo’s body was discovered lying on the warehouse floor near the machine. He was wearing a long-sleeved T-shirt and shorts, with abrasions on his left upper arm and both thighs. His chest had collapsed from the severe impact.

Phirith Somjam, a 43 year old coworker from Surin province, recounted the events leading up to the accident. He and the deceased were working together to feed paper into the baler, which would then be tightly bound with wire for customer delivery.

Hein Naung Oo was in charge of operating the machine. As Phirith was bent over, threading the wire into the baler, he suddenly heard Hein Naung Oo’s desperate cries for help.

Warehouse accident

“I turned around and saw him trapped in the machine, already compressed. I immediately shut off the machine and tried to pull him out while administering first aid. I called out to the warehouse owner for help and contacted emergency services, but he had already passed away by the time they arrived.”

Phirith added that he did not see how Hein Naung Oo ended up inside the machine, as he was focused on threading the wire at that moment. He only became aware of the situation when he heard the cries for help, reported KhaoSod.

The police documented the scene and recorded initial statements. They also invited the warehouse workers and the owner for further questioning at the police station. Hein Naung Oo’s body was handed over to the foundation officials, who transported it to the forensic institute for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.