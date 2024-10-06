Infant found abandoned on Jomtien Beach, investigation underway

Picture courtesy of MGR Online

A baby, estimated to be three to four months old, was found abandoned on Jomtien Beach, covered in sand. A good Samaritan discovered the infant early yesterday morning and promptly alerted the police.

At around 7.30am, yesterday, October 5, Suchart Khunjeng, a Pattaya City Councilman, and Petty Officer 1st Class Sawet Phueamphun, head of the Jomtien District Municipality, responded to the report and arrived at the scene. Upon their arrival, they encountered Malinee Suwachat, a 37 year old parasol and sunbed operator, who had taken the baby into her care.

Advertisements

Malinee explained that her older sister had discovered the baby crying on the beach at approximately 6.30am. The infant was covered in sand but appeared to be alive. Malinee then brought the baby to her parasol station and contacted the police for help.

The baby, described as having a distinctive coloured mark on his forehead, possibly indicating he might not be of Thai origin, was quickly attended to by local officials.

Police Lieutenant Phuttarak Sonkhamhan, Deputy Chief of Investigation at Pattaya City Police Station, coordinated with rescue workers to ensure the child was transported safely to Bang Lamung Hospital.

Dr Wichai Thanasophon, the hospital’s director, is currently overseeing the baby’s medical examination and care, reported The Pattaya News.

In light of the incident, Poramese Ngampiches, Mayor of Pattaya City, has taken swift action by coordinating with the Chon Buri Provincial Social Development and Human Security Office to ensure the child receives proper care and protection.

Advertisements

An investigation is also underway to locate the child’s parents and to understand the circumstances leading to his abandonment.

In related news, a newborn baby boy, still with his umbilical cord attached, was discovered abandoned in a bag by the roadside in Chon Buri Province. Local police and rescue teams are now working to identify the mother.

Romran Srikraiphak, Deputy Inspector (Investigation) at Koh Chan Police Station in Chon Buri, received a report from villagers at 7am on June 25 about a suspicious bag emitting noises resembling a baby’s cries.