Car crash on Lat Phrao Soi 48 causes major power outage

A car collided with an electric pole on Lat Phrao Soi 48, causing significant power outages and blocking residents from entering or exiting the area. The police are investigating the accident, which occurred early this morning.

At around 6am today, a Honda City, white in colour, with the registration number 717 Bangkok, crashed into an electric pole on Lat Phrao Soi 48, Sub-Soi 6, Sam Sen Nok subdistrict, Huai Khwang district, Bangkok. The front of the car was severely damaged, and the impact caused the pole to fall onto the car’s roof.

Officers from Sutthisan Police Station and volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation were quickly dispatched to the scene, along with representatives from the Metropolitan Electricity Authority.

Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered that the collision had resulted in more than ten electric poles being knocked down, completely blocking the alley. Due to the extent of the damage, the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) temporarily cut off the power supply to the area.

The driver, identified as 28 year old Asan, was found to be in a dazed state with minor injuries. He was given first aid at the scene before being transported to Paolo Chokchai Hospital for further treatment.

Residents in the area reported seeing the car speeding out of the alley towards Lat Phrao Road before it lost control and struck an electric pole. The force of the crash pulled down additional poles, leading to widespread power outages and making it impossible for locals to use the road for entry or exit, reported KhaoSod.

One resident recounted the crash.

“The car was moving fast and suddenly lost control. The first pole it hit caused a domino effect, pulling down more than ten poles. Now, we’re without electricity and can’t get in or out of the alley.”

Police are currently investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the crash. They have also coordinated with the MEA to clear the area and assess the full extent of the damage.