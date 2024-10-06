Bangkok taxi accident leaves five injured, one critically

Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

A taxi accident on Rama 9 Road in Bangkok early today resulted in the vehicle overturning and catching fire, leaving five passengers injured, with one in critical condition.

At 8.10am, today, October 6, Huamark police officers responded to the incident and found the taxi engulfed in flames. Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene to control the fire, discovering that all five passengers had managed to escape from the burning vehicle. The critically injured individual received first aid before being rushed to the ICU at Samitivej Hospital.

Among the injured was a child who, although suffering only minor injuries, was visibly shaken. According to police reports, one of the passengers, a woman, displayed remarkable bravery by kicking open the door from inside the taxi, thereby helping herself, the child, and the other passengers to safety.

Local police temporarily closed the affected lanes to facilitate the removal of the overturned vehicle and the cleanup of debris from the road. Initial investigations indicate that the fire was not caused by a gas tank explosion. Further inspections of the vehicle will be conducted to determine the exact cause of the accident.

In related news, ten kindergarten students tragically lost their lives, and many others were injured, after a fire broke out on a coach during a school field trip outside Zeer Rangsit mall on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Pathum Thani province, near Bangkok. The blaze, which erupted on the coach at around 12.20pm on October 1, was reported by the Facebook page Fire & Rescue Thailand. The ill-fated bus was carrying enthusiastic students from Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School in the central province of Uthai Thani, aged between four and five years old. The group was en route to a highly anticipated field trip when disaster struck. Of the 42 teachers and pupils on board, only 19 managed to escape the inferno in time.