I’ll be right back: Foreign tourist dines and dashes in Krabi

A foreign tourist has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after dining and dashing at a Krabi restaurant, leaving staff and locals furious. The tall, tattooed man reportedly ordered a lavish meal, pretended to visit the restroom, and then vanished without paying.

The incident occurred on March 9 at Into the Forest, a popular restaurant in Khao Thong subdistrict, Mueang district, Krabi. The restaurant’s CCTV footage captured the man casually walking out after finishing his meal, prompting the business to issue a public warning.

A Facebook user, Sloth Sa, shared the clip online, urging locals to be on the lookout.

“If anyone knows or has seen this person, please inform us. He ate and drank as usual, ordered more food, and when the staff was taking his order, he just walked out and disappeared.”

Pictures courtesy of Into the forest Krabi Facebook page

Kwanta, a restaurant employee who dealt with the tourist, recounted the shocking deception. She explained that the man drove a sedan with a Phuket licence plate, believed to be a rental car, and spent 15 to 20 minutes inside before making his move.

“He ordered a ribeye steak and a drink—about 700 baht in total. After finishing his meal, he called me over to order a cake. I handed him the menu, and as I was keying in the order, he stood up, looked at the cake pictures, and said, ‘I’ll be right back.’”

She initially assumed he was heading to the restaurant’s restroom, but a co-worker quickly realised something was off.

“My colleague saw him walking quickly out of the restaurant, straight to his car, and driving away.”

Following the incident, the restaurant reported the case to Krabi Immigration Police, requesting help in tracking down the suspect and recovering the unpaid bill. Officers are currently investigating the case, reported Channel 3 Plus News.

Locals are now keeping a close watch for the mystery tourist, warning other businesses to be cautious. The restaurant has provided a detailed description of the suspect, urging the public to report any sightings via Facebook or phone at 063 062 1296.

