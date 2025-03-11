Myanmar man confesses to murder over 5,000 baht debt

The discovery of a motorcycle in an irrigation canal in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province at the weekend has led to the revelation of a fatal stabbing.

A 23 year old Myanmar national, Pai Aung Chit, admitted to killing his friend, 30 year old factory worker, Zaza, over a 5,000 baht debt.

Police Colonel Somjet Maenbutr, head of Wang Noi Police Station, received a report about the abandoned blue and white motorcycle at 11pm on Sunday, March 9. The vehicle was registered to Zaza, who had been missing along with Pai.

Following the discovery, Pai was taken in for questioning, where he admitted to the crime, explaining that he disposed of the body in nearby marshland.

Pai led the police and forensic officers to the location where Zaza’s body was found. The body bore five stab wounds. During the interrogation, Pai Aung Chit confessed to having been in a relationship with Zaza for about a month.

He claimed that Zaza had borrowed 5,000 baht from him, and on the night of the incident, she had arranged to meet him, supposedly to return the money. However, a heated argument ensued when Zaza allegedly took his phone, deleted the data, and threw it to the ground.

Pai further alleged that during the confrontation, Zaza grabbed a knife, leading to a struggle in which he sustained a minor cut. He claimed he eventually overpowered her, and after she bit his hand, he stabbed her multiple times.

Following this, he dragged her into the marshland, pushed her into the water, and disposed of the motorcycle in the canal, before returning to work as if nothing had happened. Police tracked him down later, leading to his confession.

KhaoSod reported that Pol. Col. Somjet expressed scepticism about Pai Aung Chit’s account, citing contradictions in the evidence.

Investigations revealed that Zaza was a diligent worker, known for saving money and recently purchasing three new mobile phones to be paid off by fellow Myanmar workers, along with 2,000 baht in cash.