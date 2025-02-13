Helmet heist: Elderly man caught on CCTV stealing in Pattaya

Helmet heist: Elderly man caught on CCTV stealing in Pattaya
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

An elderly man wearing a motorcycle taxi vest was caught on CCTV brazenly stealing a helmet outside a company on Soi Naklua 16, Wong Amat in Pattaya on Tuesday, February 11 at around 11.25am. The incident has ignited a firestorm on social media, with many questioning whether the suspect is a legitimate motorbike taxi driver.

Online commenters pointed out that while he wore an official taxi vest, it lacked an identification number, sparking concerns over unregistered drivers tarnishing Pattaya’s legal motorcycle taxi services.

Some suggested tighter regulations, similar to military registration, where only authorised drivers could wear the vests. Locals claimed the man regularly operates in Soi 16, often seen providing rides through a ride-hailing app without proper identification. Many were outraged, arguing that age does not always bring wisdom.

“This kind of behaviour ruins the reputation of honest motorcycle taxi drivers.”

Social media users called on the police to trace the suspect using his licence plate, stressing that such petty crimes damage Pattaya’s image.

Others speculated that he might not have had a spare helmet for passengers, forcing him to steal one instead.

With CCTV cameras saturating the area, netizens were shocked at the man’s audacity. Some warned that his actions could disgrace his family, urging him to change his ways before facing legal consequences, reported Pattaya Mail.

On the other hand, an American expat in Pattaya gained widespread praise for his efforts to improve children’s safety by distributing helmets to those in need.

With support from generous donors, local restaurant Cajun Life Cafe, and compassionate Pattaya police officers, 57 year old Rick Brown handed out helmets on Pratumnak Soi 5. Well-known on TikTok, Brown actively stops motorbikes carrying children without helmets, offering parents free protective gear.

In one viral video, he is seen handing helmets to a grateful family, a moment that has resonated with millions online. His initiative has sparked widespread support, with many applauding his commitment to road safety.

