Foreign vendors in Pattaya exploit kids to tug at tourist heartstrings

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Pattaya’s bustling tourist spots have taken a darker turn as foreign vendors, believed to be predominantly Vietnamese, are using children to drive aggressive street sales.

Concerned reporters documented these vendors in action along Walking Street and Petchtrakool Road, North Pattaya, at around 4am yesterday, November 12, showcasing a worrying new trend that has locals and tourists alike on edge.

Advertisements

These vendors, carrying infants and young children, approached tourists, carrying small items like flowers and candies, often using the presence of their children to elicit sympathy, said one observer, recounting how some tourists, struck by the sight, reluctantly purchased items or handed over money out of pity.

“They use the kids to make you feel sorry.”

The children, who appear as young as newborns, are becoming the unwilling faces of an unregulated trade.

As some tourists realised they were being filmed during these encounters, tensions rose, with a few reacting angrily and forcing vendors to shift their selling spots. This tactic is seen as exploitative and has ignited strong reactions from locals and Thai vendors, who worry about the impact on Pattaya’s image, particularly as the city gears up for high-profile events like the Loy Krathong Festival and the International Fireworks Festival.

With peak tourism season on the horizon, there is growing pressure on local police to crack down on these activities. Many believe immediate intervention is essential to prevent Pattaya from being “overrun by foreign vendors” in what should be a season to celebrate Thai culture and local business.

Advertisements

Thai sellers argue these vendors are stealing business, while tourists are left unsettled, painting a complex picture that demands swift action, reported Pattaya Mail.

In related news, Pakistani vendors at Pattaya Night Bazaar brutally attacked a fellow countryman on October 28, leaving him unconscious after he refused to buy their herbal products.