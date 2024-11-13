Shocking cruelty: Child abuse claims haunt Chiang Mai orphanage

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Social Development and Human Security Ministry (MSDHS) is set to revoke the licence of an orphanage foundation in Chiang Mai following allegations of child abuse. Minister Varawut Silpa-archa announced the decision after a former caregiver reported that employees at the orphanage had been physically punishing children aged three to six for several years.

Varawut confirmed that the Human Security Emergency Management Center (HuSEC) had intervened, visiting the orphanage to investigate the claims. During the visit, officials removed 17 children, placing them under temporary protection at local welfare units.

A local hospital has since conducted medical examinations on the children to assess their well-being. Subsequently, the orphanage’s board took the matter to the Chiang Mai Police Station, filing charges against the staff implicated in the mistreatment and outlining a plan to aid the affected children.

The HuSEC is collaborating with the Department of Children and Youth on the procedures for renewing the orphanage’s licence under the Child Protection Act 2003.

Currently, the MSDHS is scrutinising whether the orphanage complies with the legal requirements necessary for its operation. Provincial offices of the ministry hold the authority to grant or revoke licences of private orphanages based on their adherence to the law.

Varawut announced that a crucial meeting is scheduled for November 21 to evaluate the situation further. This meeting aims to review legal actions against those responsible for the abuse and to deliberate on the renewal of the orphanage’s operating licence.

“At present, the ministry has taken over the care of the 17 children. They’re physically and mentally safe. We will quickly take action against the foundation that took care of them and investigate whether it has all the required permits. If it’s not complying with the law, we will take strict action.”

He issued a stern warning to other childcare organisations exploiting children for financial gain, urging them to reconsider their actions. Varawut emphasised that his ministry is prepared to pursue full legal action against such entities.

The allegations of abuse at the Chiang Mai orphanage surfaced through a former caregiver’s testimony. The caregiver recounted incidents where children were subjected to cruel punishments, including being forced to sit on toilets for hours, having potty seats hung around their necks if they wet their pants, being pinched, hit, forced to eat pieces of chilli that caused burning, sitting under strong sunlight, or kneeling on rough surfaces, reported Bangkok Post.

The orphanage, a private entity registered with the MSDHS, includes several influential figures from Chiang Mai on its board.

