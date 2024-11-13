Wheel-y close call: Teen’s pickup mishap sends tyre rolling in Sisaket

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 14 year old boy lost control of his pickup truck in Sisaket province, resulting in a wheel detaching and rolling onto the pavement. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, though damages require compensation.

Police from the Mueang Sisaket Police Station responded to an accident at the Khukhan Road intersection, near the Thanetthana Construction Company in Mueang Tai subdistrict, Mueang district, Sisaket province at 5.30pm yesterday, November 12.

Upon arriving at the scene, they discovered a grey Toyota Vigo pickup truck with the front left wheel detached and resting on the pavement. The young driver stood nearby, gazing at the wheel in disbelief.

The teenager explained that before the incident, he heard a strange noise from the wheel. He tightened the nuts and checked for any irregularities, finding none. Since his motorcycle was out of commission, he used the pickup for errands that day.

In the early evening, as he drove towards the accident site, the left front wheel made a loud noise. He intended to stop and inspect but, to his astonishment, the wheel detached and rolled onto the pavement.

The wheel narrowly missed the glass doors of a nearby company, hitting a decorative tree instead. The 14 year old managed to safely steer the vehicle to the side of the road.

The teenage boy’s father, who arrived shortly after, expressed concern over the incident. He stated that he was unsure how the accident occurred, noting that family members had recently repaired the vehicle before use. He was relieved that no one was injured, stating that the only damage was to a decorative tree, which would require compensation.

Police from the Mueang Sisaket Police Station facilitated discussions between the affected parties to agree on a compensation amount for the damaged tree, reported KhaoSod.

An agreement was reached, and compensation arrangements are underway.

There was no news on whether the teenager or his parents were charged for the boy illegally driving the pickup truck.

