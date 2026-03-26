Porsche service centre worker in Phuket steals client’s Rolex watch

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 26, 2026, 3:21 PM
102 2 minutes read
Porsche service centre worker in Phuket steals client’s Rolex watch | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ กฤษติชัย นพรัตน์

A worker at a Porsche service centre in Phuket returned a stolen Rolex watch worth nearly 500,000 baht after police identified him through fingerprints found inside the vehicle.

A Thai woman said on Facebook that her son’s Rolex, valued at 479,000 baht, went missing from a storage compartment inside her white Porsche Taycan GTS after the car was sent to a service centre on Bypass Road, Phuket, on March 23.

She said her son borrowed the car on March 22 and left the watch in a compartment in the centre console next to the driver’s seat. The woman said she normally keeps phone chargers there and does not store valuables in the compartment.

On March 24, she drove to a fitness centre and opened the compartment to get a charger, where she saw the watch still inside. After arriving at the car park, she said she had curbed her vehicle against a footpath, damaging a tyre, and contacted her insurance company to arrange for the vehicle to be taken to the service centre.

While an insurance agent handled documentation, the woman said she went to the bathroom inside the fitness centre and left the car key with a maid at the gym.

Porsche service centre worker in Phuket steals Rolex watch in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ ลูกหยี หวานซ่อนเปรี้ยว

When she returned, the car was already driven onto a car carrier in preparation for transfer to the service centre. She said the carrier driver was the person who drove the Porsche onto the platform, and she then travelled with the driver to the service centre.

After arrival, she said a service centre worker drove the car off the carrier and accompanied her to complete paperwork before she left. She then realised she had left her son’s watch in the compartment and returned to the centre, but the watch was no longer there.

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The woman said she suspected the car carrier driver and the service centre worker who drove the vehicle. She said both, along with two other workers involved, denied wrongdoing and challenged her to search their belongings.

Car service centre worker returns stolen watch
Photo via Facebook/ ลูกหยี หวานซ่อนเปรี้ยว

She reported the incident to police and posted about it on social media to warn others. She and her son also urged the person who took the watch to return it, saying they would not seek compensation if it was handed back.

Her son later posted an update today, March 26, saying the watch was returned and the suspect was a worker at the Porsche service centre. He said police collected fingerprints left inside the vehicle and were able to identify the person responsible.

He added that the watch was returned after the evidence was presented. He did not seek compensation as promised, but police continued legal proceedings as theft is a criminal offence that cannot be privately settled under Thai law.

Phuket car driver nearly lost Rolex to service centre worker
Photo via Facebook/ ลูกหยี หวานซ่อนเปรี้ยว

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 26, 2026, 3:21 PM
102 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.