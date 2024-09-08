Father chains boy to chair on Pattaya Beach, tests positive for drugs

Picture courtesy of Top News

An 11 year old boy was discovered chained to a chair on Pattaya Beach by his father, who later tested positive for drugs. The incident occurred after the boy had previously been caught vaping on Walking Street.

Yesterday, September 7, a video circulated on social media showing the boy in distress. It was later revealed that Pangpond has a history of running away from home, prompting his family to search for him multiple times.

Advertisements

Officials from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS) in Chon Buri province took Pangpond into their care at a children’s shelter for evaluation and rehabilitation. However, the boy’s family has since requested to take him back into their custody.

Earlier yesterday, social activist Kan Jompalang, along with his team, visited Pattaya Police Station to meet with Police Chief Police Colonel Navin Theerawit. Kan sought police assistance following a complaint about a boy, identified as Pangpond, being chained to a chair by his guardian at Pattaya Beach, just a few 100 meters from the police station.

Upon arrival at the beach, police discovered Pangpond’s parents renting out mats to tourists, while the boy was chained by his ankle to a camping chair. The police brought the family in for questioning.

Kan Jompalang raised concerns over the situation, noting that Pattaya is a world-class tourist destination, and incidents like this could damage the city’s image.

The MSDHS had previously taken the boy into custody, but the parents were allowed to take him back. When questioned by police, the father admitted to chaining his son to a chair out of fear that the boy would run away and cause trouble again.

Advertisements

Further investigation revealed that the 46 year old father tested positive for methamphetamine. He confessed to using the drug and explained his actions were driven by the fear that Pangpond would cause trouble. He issued an apology to the public and promised not to repeat the behaviour, reported The Pattaya News.

“I am deeply sorry for my actions. I was scared that my son would cause more issues,” the father reportedly said.

Officials from the MSDHS Chon Buri office will now take Pangpond back into their care at the children’s shelter for further evaluation and rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, his father will undergo drug rehabilitation. If Pangpond’s condition improves, the family can apply to have him returned to their custody, officials stated.