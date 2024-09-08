Man fatally stabs woman over property boundary dispute

Picture courtesy of komchadluek

A 21 year old man fatally stabbed a 64 year old woman five times in the back following a dispute over a property boundary. The incident occurred yesterday, September 7, at 5.30pm in a small alley opposite Ban Sam Kaew School, Village 2, Huai Phra subdistrict, Don Tum district.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Trongsak Khakhao, an investigative officer at Don Tum Police Station, received the report and coordinated with patrol officers and the Suksala Nukhro Foundation to inspect the scene.

Upon arrival, they found the injured woman lying in a pool of blood in the alley, barely breathing. Rescue workers from the foundation performed CPR and rushed her to Don Tum Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The victim was identified as 64 year old Sunisa Krisanarom, with five stab wounds in the middle of her back.

The perpetrator, identified as 21 year old Atsadang Samsalee later turned himself in to the police at Don Tum Police Station. Atsadang, who works as a freelance amulet framer, is the son of the residents living opposite the victim’s house. Witnesses reported that both families are relatives and live across from each other.

The dispute began when the victim hired workers to dig holes for fence posts to mark her property boundary, which would make it harder for the perpetrator’s family to drive into their home due to the narrowing of the alley.

This longstanding conflict escalated when the victim stood in front of her house, shouting that her actions did not concern anyone else. This angered Atsadang, who then came out of his house and stabbed her in the back, causing her to collapse in a pool of blood, reported KhaoSod.

Preliminary investigations have led to Atsadang being taken to the crime scene to reenact the incident for his confession. He was then taken back to Don Tum Police Station for further questioning. The police have initially charged him with intentional manslaughter as the case progresses.