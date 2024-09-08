Man fatally stabs woman over property boundary dispute

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright ChoomaneePublished: 11:47, 08 September 2024| Updated: 12:27, 08 September 2024
168 1 minute read
Man fatally stabs woman over property boundary dispute
Picture courtesy of komchadluek

A 21 year old man fatally stabbed a 64 year old woman five times in the back following a dispute over a property boundary. The incident occurred yesterday, September 7, at 5.30pm in a small alley opposite Ban Sam Kaew School, Village 2, Huai Phra subdistrict, Don Tum district.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Trongsak Khakhao, an investigative officer at Don Tum Police Station, received the report and coordinated with patrol officers and the Suksala Nukhro Foundation to inspect the scene.

Advertisements

Upon arrival, they found the injured woman lying in a pool of blood in the alley, barely breathing. Rescue workers from the foundation performed CPR and rushed her to Don Tum Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The victim was identified as 64 year old Sunisa Krisanarom, with five stab wounds in the middle of her back.

Related news

The perpetrator, identified as 21 year old Atsadang Samsalee later turned himself in to the police at Don Tum Police Station. Atsadang, who works as a freelance amulet framer, is the son of the residents living opposite the victim’s house. Witnesses reported that both families are relatives and live across from each other.

The dispute began when the victim hired workers to dig holes for fence posts to mark her property boundary, which would make it harder for the perpetrator’s family to drive into their home due to the narrowing of the alley.

This longstanding conflict escalated when the victim stood in front of her house, shouting that her actions did not concern anyone else. This angered Atsadang, who then came out of his house and stabbed her in the back, causing her to collapse in a pool of blood, reported KhaoSod.

Advertisements

Preliminary investigations have led to Atsadang being taken to the crime scene to reenact the incident for his confession. He was then taken back to Don Tum Police Station for further questioning. The police have initially charged him with intentional manslaughter as the case progresses.

Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Man fatally stabbed in Bangkok apartment dispute

Man fatally stabbed in Bangkok apartment dispute

Published: 10:47, 08 September 2024
Typhoon Yagi brings heavy rain and strong winds to Thailand

Typhoon Yagi brings heavy rain and strong winds to Thailand

Published: 10:34, 08 September 2024
Thai police arrest woman in 1.8 million baht call centre scam

Thai police arrest woman in 1.8 million baht call centre scam

Published: 10:15, 08 September 2024
Police seize 250kg of crystal meth worth 100 million baht

Police seize 250kg of crystal meth worth 100 million baht

Published: 10:05, 08 September 2024