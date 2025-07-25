Thai police ends child predator’s reign of terror in Phuket

Police operation brings justice for young survivor after harrowing abduction

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, July 25, 2025
429 1 minute read
Thai police ends child predator’s reign of terror in Phuket | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

A 53 year old man, accused of heinous crimes against a child, was apprehended in Phuket by the CIB’s Anti-Human Trafficking Division, ending a terrifying ordeal.

The incident began when the child revealed to her mother that the suspect, Anan, had allegedly abducted her and taken her to Langu district, Satun province.

Swift and decisive action by officers at Langu Police Station led to the child’s rapid recovery. The profound trauma she endured prompted her distraught parents to immediately file a formal complaint, seeking justice for their daughter.

The Satun Provincial Court wasted no time. An arrest warrant No. 242/2565, dated August 6, 2022, was issued for Anan.

Thai police ends child predator's reign of terror in Phuket | News by Thaiger

The charges detailed the truly abhorrent nature of his alleged crimes. These included taking a minor under the age of 15 away from their parents for indecency, committing indecent acts with a minor, and committing rape against a minor.

Anan, however, vanished into thin air, triggering a painstaking nationwide search. Intelligence soon pointed to Phuket province.

Related Articles

The suspect was believed to be meticulously living a life on the run, exercising extreme caution to evade capture.

Under the direct command of Police Lieutenant General Jiraphop Phuridet, Commissioner of the AHTD, a dedicated team was mobilised.

Thai police ends child predator's reign of terror in Phuket | News by Thaiger

Police Lieutenant Ekkawat Phanurat, Deputy Chief of Investigation, Subdivision 6, AHTD, led the operation. He was supported by the diligent efforts of Police Sergeant Chainarong Songrueang, Pol. Sgt. Chanyut Somsaeng, Pol. Sgt. Nattawat Krongkrat, Pol. Sgt. Suchart Palakun, and Pol. Sgt. Prasan Linniao.

Their relentless investigation, marked by meticulous intelligence gathering, finally narrowed the search to the secluded Bang Duk Pier area in Mai Khao subdistrict, Thalang district.

There, hidden in an unnumbered hut, the long arm of the law finally caught up with Anan.

He was apprehended without incident, immediately informed of the charges against him, and transported to Langu Police Station, Satun province, for legal proceedings, The Phuket News reported.

During initial questioning, the suspect reportedly confessed to the charges.

Latest Thailand News
PM’s secretary clashes with Thai actor over Cambodia conflict | Thaiger Thailand News

PM’s secretary clashes with Thai actor over Cambodia conflict

2 hours ago
Thai police ends child predator&#8217;s reign of terror in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai police ends child predator’s reign of terror in Phuket

2 hours ago
Cops bust Chon Buri grocery store fronting drug ring | Thaiger Pattaya News

Cops bust Chon Buri grocery store fronting drug ring

3 hours ago
Thai pedestrian injured after runaway trailer smashes into footpath | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai pedestrian injured after runaway trailer smashes into footpath

3 hours ago
Drunk French tourist dies on sofa outside Thai police station | Thaiger Thailand News

Drunk French tourist dies on sofa outside Thai police station

3 hours ago
Thai mother pleads for justice after son assaulted in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother pleads for justice after son assaulted in Samut Prakan

4 hours ago
Frustrated hotels ditch glitchy travel scheme for DIY Thai deals | Thaiger Thailand News

Frustrated hotels ditch glitchy travel scheme for DIY Thai deals

4 hours ago
Store brothers killed in Chachoengsao bike crash | Thaiger Thailand News

Store brothers killed in Chachoengsao bike crash

4 hours ago
Transport company halts bus services amid flooding in northern Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Transport company halts bus services amid flooding in northern Thailand

4 hours ago
Khlong Toei inferno leaves families homeless in midnight chaos | Thaiger Bangkok News

Khlong Toei inferno leaves families homeless in midnight chaos

4 hours ago
Phuket unshaken by border conflict fears | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket unshaken by border conflict fears

5 hours ago
Thai-Cambodian clash kills 16, sparks mass evacuation | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai-Cambodian clash kills 16, sparks mass evacuation

5 hours ago
Buriram residents use penis amulets to fend off alleged black magic from Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram residents use penis amulets to fend off alleged black magic from Cambodia

6 hours ago
Cable crooks busted after blacking out Bangkok Internet | Thaiger Bangkok News

Cable crooks busted after blacking out Bangkok Internet

6 hours ago
Thailand taps digital wallet leftovers to fight Trump’s tariffs | Thaiger Business News

Thailand taps digital wallet leftovers to fight Trump’s tariffs

6 hours ago
5 more bodies recovered after deadly gas station strike | Thaiger Thailand News

5 more bodies recovered after deadly gas station strike

7 hours ago
Phuket Fortuner thieves busted with GPS jammer | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket Fortuner thieves busted with GPS jammer

7 hours ago
Border tensions spark allegations of attacks on Thais in Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Border tensions spark allegations of attacks on Thais in Cambodia

8 hours ago
Kao unveils &#8216;Green Pavement&#8217; project for sustainable road solutions | Thaiger Environment News

Kao unveils ‘Green Pavement’ project for sustainable road solutions

8 hours ago
Pattaya slashes spaghetti wires in major city makeover | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya slashes spaghetti wires in major city makeover

8 hours ago
Paetongtarn blasts Cambodia for ‘illegal’ border attacks | Thaiger Thailand News

Paetongtarn blasts Cambodia for ‘illegal’ border attacks

8 hours ago
Border clash: 2 Burmese men attacked in Bangkok in mistaken identity | Thaiger Bangkok News

Border clash: 2 Burmese men attacked in Bangkok in mistaken identity

8 hours ago
Chinese scammer busted at Don Mueang over app fraud | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chinese scammer busted at Don Mueang over app fraud

9 hours ago
Flooded Chiang Rai farm sparks dramatic pig rescue (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Flooded Chiang Rai farm sparks dramatic pig rescue (video)

9 hours ago
2 month old baby killed in cross-border rocket strike in Surin | Thaiger Thailand News

2 month old baby killed in cross-border rocket strike in Surin

9 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, July 25, 2025
429 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x