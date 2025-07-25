Thai police ends child predator’s reign of terror in Phuket

A 53 year old man, accused of heinous crimes against a child, was apprehended in Phuket by the CIB’s Anti-Human Trafficking Division, ending a terrifying ordeal.

The incident began when the child revealed to her mother that the suspect, Anan, had allegedly abducted her and taken her to Langu district, Satun province.

Swift and decisive action by officers at Langu Police Station led to the child’s rapid recovery. The profound trauma she endured prompted her distraught parents to immediately file a formal complaint, seeking justice for their daughter.

The Satun Provincial Court wasted no time. An arrest warrant No. 242/2565, dated August 6, 2022, was issued for Anan.

The charges detailed the truly abhorrent nature of his alleged crimes. These included taking a minor under the age of 15 away from their parents for indecency, committing indecent acts with a minor, and committing rape against a minor.

Anan, however, vanished into thin air, triggering a painstaking nationwide search. Intelligence soon pointed to Phuket province.

The suspect was believed to be meticulously living a life on the run, exercising extreme caution to evade capture.

Under the direct command of Police Lieutenant General Jiraphop Phuridet, Commissioner of the AHTD, a dedicated team was mobilised.

Police Lieutenant Ekkawat Phanurat, Deputy Chief of Investigation, Subdivision 6, AHTD, led the operation. He was supported by the diligent efforts of Police Sergeant Chainarong Songrueang, Pol. Sgt. Chanyut Somsaeng, Pol. Sgt. Nattawat Krongkrat, Pol. Sgt. Suchart Palakun, and Pol. Sgt. Prasan Linniao.

Their relentless investigation, marked by meticulous intelligence gathering, finally narrowed the search to the secluded Bang Duk Pier area in Mai Khao subdistrict, Thalang district.

There, hidden in an unnumbered hut, the long arm of the law finally caught up with Anan.

He was apprehended without incident, immediately informed of the charges against him, and transported to Langu Police Station, Satun province, for legal proceedings, The Phuket News reported.

During initial questioning, the suspect reportedly confessed to the charges.