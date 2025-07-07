Doggone disaster as pensioner gets skewered in Pattaya crash

Doggone disaster as pensioner gets skewered in Pattaya crash
A Thai pensioner was left skewered by her own sidecar after a dog launched a surprise attack, sending her smashing into a wall in Pattaya.

Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation rushed to Soi Huay Yai, near Wat Thung Kha School, around 4.30pm, yesterday, July 6 after reports of a motorcycle accident involving an elderly woman.

They arrived to find a motorbike with an overturned sidecar and 67-year-old Chawwee Nu-eiam trapped underneath, bleeding heavily. A metal frame from the sidecar had pierced her left thigh near the pelvic region, causing severe blood loss.

Paramedics administered first aid at the scene to stop the bleeding before rushing her to Bang Lamung Hospital for emergency treatment.

Witnesses said Chawwee had been on her way home when a large Thai breed dog suddenly bolted after her, barking and lunging at the sidecar. The startled pensioner lost control of the vehicle, which ploughed into a roadside wall and flipped, sending the jagged frame into her leg.

Locals were unsure whether the canine culprit was a stray, known as a Soi dog, or belonged to someone nearby. Police are investigating.

It’s the latest in a string of serious crashes to hit the popular beach resort.

Just last month, chaos erupted near Wat Tham Samakkee Alley after a motorbike slammed into a van at a railway crossing, leaving another OAP fighting for her life.

The horror smash happened around 8pm on June 9, when a grey Honda PCX slammed into the side of a white Hyundai van crossing the tracks.

Four people were injured in the high-speed crash. Three escaped with scrapes and bruises, but 65 year old Wanna Waiwong was left with a near-severed leg. She was stabilised by first responders before being rushed to Bangkok Pattaya Hospital in critical condition.

The van driver, 45 year old Chinese national Jinpo Wang, told police she had been following another car over the crossing when the motorbike “came hurtling out of nowhere” and smashed into her driver’s side.

The front of the Honda was mangled, and Wang’s van left with a crumpled door.

Police are still piecing together the sequence of events in both crashes.

