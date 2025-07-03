Dozy driver flips car in late-night pile-up in Pattaya

Dozy driver flips car in late-night pile-up in Pattaya
Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

A dozy driver had a rude awakening in Pattaya when he nodded off at the wheel and flipped his car in a three-vehicle smash, miraculously escaping without a scratch.

The dramatic late-night crash happened around 11.30pm on July 2 along South Pattaya Road near Moo 10.

Police arrived to find a white Toyota Yaris on its roof, blocking traffic and looking worse for wear. The car, registered in Nakhon Ratchasima, was being driven by 24 year old Jetsadakorn, who admitted he was feeling sleepy driving his girlfriend home.

“I must’ve dozed off. I only realised what had happened after the crash.”

The sleepy slip-up triggered a domino effect. A black Mitsubishi, driven by 32 year old Bangkok resident Sumalee, suffered damage to its front right side.

She told reporters: “I had my lights on and was waiting to turn right into a side street when I saw the Yaris swerving towards me.”

The Yaris clipped her car before overturning. A third vehicle, a black Honda Jazz also from Bangkok, was sideswiped in the chaos.

Despite the mangled motors, nobody was injured. Police documented the scene and plan to trawl through CCTV footage to piece together exactly what happened. All drivers have been asked to provide further statements, reported Pattaya News.

Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

Last month, a 28 year old woman smashed her white Toyota Altis into construction gear after leaving Walking Street.

The 3.30am crash on June 10 scattered PVC pipes and wooden scaffolding across the Runway Market site on Pattaya Second Road.

Police Sub-Lieutenant Saijai Kamjulla said the front of the car was left in tatters, with debris strewn everywhere.

A day earlier, a pensioner was left in critical condition after a motorbike smashed into a van at a railway crossing in Pattaya.

The chaos unfolded around 8pm on June 9, behind Wat Tham Samakkee Alley, when a grey Honda PCX scooter ploughed into the side of a white Hyundai van as it crossed the tracks.

Four people were injured in the high-speed smash. Three escaped with minor scrapes and bruises, but 65 year old Wanna Waiwong was left fighting for her life after suffering a horrific leg injury.

Witnesses said her right leg was almost severed in the impact. She was given emergency first aid at the roadside before being rushed to Bangkok Pattaya Hospital.

