Thai man drowns while trying to save pet bird in Chiang Mai reservoir

Grief ripples through locals as bond between man and bird ends in tragedy

Monday, June 16, 2025
Thai man drowns while trying to save pet bird in Chiang Mai reservoir
Photo via Facebook/ กูรูเชียงใหม่ เรื่องเชียงใหม่กูรู้

A Thai man drowned in the Nong Khiao Reservoir in the northern province of Chiang Mai yesterday, June 15, after attempting to save his pet bird from drowning. The bird reportedly died in the incident.

Rescue workers from the Kuson Songkhro Chiang Mai Foundation, Phra Kru Odd Chedi Luang Temple Foundation, and Phetchakasem Foundation rushed to the reservoir in Chai Prakan district following a report of a missing man, 24 year old Borrisuth Rodsansern.

Local witnesses told Amarin TV that bird enthusiasts had brought their pets to the area to allow them to fly freely after being caged for extended periods. Due to prolonged periods of captivity, many birds may lack strong flying skills, despite being naturally capable of flight.

On the day of the incident, Borrisuth had brought his white cockatoo to the reservoir to fly. Unfortunately, the bird fell into the water, prompting him to jump in in an attempt to rescue it.

Witnesses reported that he may have become exhausted from running to the water’s edge, which left him too weak to continue swimming. Tragically, he disappeared beneath the surface along with his beloved bird.

Thai man drowns for trying to help pet bird
Photo via Facebook/ กูรูเชียงใหม่ เรื่องเชียงใหม่กูรู้

A video recorded by one of the onlookers showed Borrisuth raising his arms in the air to signal for help. However, most of the people present could not swim. They called for help until two men bravely jumped into the reservoir to assist him.

Thia man dies trying to save white cockatoo
Photo via Facebook/ เชียงใหม่ที่คุณไม่เคยเห็น

Despite their efforts, they were unable to locate him and called for help from rescue teams. More than 20 volunteer divers joined the search and managed to retrieve the bodies of both Borrisuth and his cockatoo an hour later.

Both bird and its owner drown in Chiang Mai reservoir
Photo via Facebook/ กูรูเชียงใหม่ เรื่องเชียงใหม่กูรู้

For many pet lovers, animals are regarded as family members, and losing them can be a deeply emotional experience. In a similar story, a Thai woman, Kanjanrat “Kai” Sakdigratanasiri, sought to bring her deceased pet dog, Pha Phang, back to life.

Kai contacted cell specialist Doctor Supaserk Sonjit, the first veterinarian in Thailand to successfully clone a dog. She succeeded in cloning her beloved pet, creating what is considered to be the first genetically engineered cloned dog in Thailand.

Monday, June 16, 2025
