Truck collision in Chachoengsao claims life, injures another

A collision between two trucks resulted in one fatality and one severe injury, believed to be caused by driver fatigue, at 4.40pm yesterday, July 2.

The crash occurred at the entrance to Bang Sai Temple, on Chachoengsao-Bang Nam Priao Road in Phong Akat subdistrict, Bang Nam Priao district, Chachoengsao province. Police Lieutenant Charoon Chomchuen of Bang Nam Priao Police Station was notified of the accident, which involved a corn-laden truck and a rubber cargo truck.

Upon arrival, rescue teams from Bang Nam Priao Hospital and Chachoengsao Rescue Unit found a green Hino truck with the license plate 70-4211 Phayao, severely damaged on the left front side. The truck, driven by 70 year old Choap Mungkheamklang, was carrying a full load of corn. Choap was found dead, trapped inside the vehicle. Rescue workers used hydraulic equipment to extract his body.

The second vehicle involved was a white Hino truck, license plate 70-1641 Surin, carrying rubber. Driven by 34 year old Weerawat Karram, the truck had severe damage, with a broken axle and detached wheels, causing the rubber cargo to spill into nearby grass. Weerawat was rushed to Bang Nam Priao Hospital for treatment.

Local, 27 year old Krit, reported hearing a loud crash while inside his house. He did not hear any brake sounds, and the collision caused his house to shake. Upon inspecting the scene, he saw the two 18-wheel trucks had collided on the road and immediately contacted emergency services.

Initially, officials have contacted relatives and insurance representatives from both parties for discussions at Bang Nam Priao Police Station. It is speculated that Choap, the corn truck driver, might have fallen asleep at the wheel after a long drive, causing his vehicle to veer into Weerawat’s rubber truck. Despite Weerawat’s attempt to avoid the collision, it was unsuccessful, leading to the tragic incident, reported KhaoSod.

Further investigation will commence once Weerawat’s condition stabilises. Meanwhile, Choap’s body has been sent for a detailed autopsy before being handed over to his family for religious rites.