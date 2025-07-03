Truck collision in Chachoengsao claims life, injures another

Crash site reveals impact of exhaustion behind the wheel

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee5 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 3, 2025
414 1 minute read
Truck collision in Chachoengsao claims life, injures another
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A collision between two trucks resulted in one fatality and one severe injury, believed to be caused by driver fatigue, at 4.40pm yesterday, July 2.

The crash occurred at the entrance to Bang Sai Temple, on Chachoengsao-Bang Nam Priao Road in Phong Akat subdistrict, Bang Nam Priao district, Chachoengsao province. Police Lieutenant Charoon Chomchuen of Bang Nam Priao Police Station was notified of the accident, which involved a corn-laden truck and a rubber cargo truck.

Upon arrival, rescue teams from Bang Nam Priao Hospital and Chachoengsao Rescue Unit found a green Hino truck with the license plate 70-4211 Phayao, severely damaged on the left front side. The truck, driven by 70 year old Choap Mungkheamklang, was carrying a full load of corn. Choap was found dead, trapped inside the vehicle. Rescue workers used hydraulic equipment to extract his body.

The second vehicle involved was a white Hino truck, license plate 70-1641 Surin, carrying rubber. Driven by 34 year old Weerawat Karram, the truck had severe damage, with a broken axle and detached wheels, causing the rubber cargo to spill into nearby grass. Weerawat was rushed to Bang Nam Priao Hospital for treatment.

Local, 27 year old Krit, reported hearing a loud crash while inside his house. He did not hear any brake sounds, and the collision caused his house to shake. Upon inspecting the scene, he saw the two 18-wheel trucks had collided on the road and immediately contacted emergency services.

Initially, officials have contacted relatives and insurance representatives from both parties for discussions at Bang Nam Priao Police Station. It is speculated that Choap, the corn truck driver, might have fallen asleep at the wheel after a long drive, causing his vehicle to veer into Weerawat’s rubber truck. Despite Weerawat’s attempt to avoid the collision, it was unsuccessful, leading to the tragic incident, reported KhaoSod.

Further investigation will commence once Weerawat’s condition stabilises. Meanwhile, Choap’s body has been sent for a detailed autopsy before being handed over to his family for religious rites.

Related Articles
Truck collision in Chachoengsao claims life, injures another | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Latest Thailand News
7 Phuket cannabis shops shut down in crackdown blitz Phuket News

7 Phuket cannabis shops shut down in crackdown blitz

3 minutes ago
Man found dead at Nakhon Ratchasima school prompts closure Thailand News

Man found dead at Nakhon Ratchasima school prompts closure

17 minutes ago
Shafted again! Pattaya elevator traps Burmese man Pattaya News

Shafted again! Pattaya elevator traps Burmese man

29 minutes ago
Outgoing minister Phumtham approves submarine deal before exit Thailand News

Outgoing minister Phumtham approves submarine deal before exit

35 minutes ago
Thai abbot denies staging 23 million baht theft at Bangkok temple Bangkok News

Thai abbot denies staging 23 million baht theft at Bangkok temple

48 minutes ago
Serious accident on Chalong Rat Expressway leaves two injured Bangkok News

Serious accident on Chalong Rat Expressway leaves two injured

1 hour ago
Jealous ex-soldier guns down love rival in Phitsanulok attack Thailand News

Jealous ex-soldier guns down love rival in Phitsanulok attack

1 hour ago
Hippo-star rising: Moo Deng cooks up at zoo birthday bash Thailand News

Hippo-star rising: Moo Deng cooks up at zoo birthday bash

1 hour ago
Single mother in Udon Thani scammed by grass jelly salesman Crime News

Single mother in Udon Thani scammed by grass jelly salesman

3 hours ago
Speeding rider dies in horror crash with parked van in Nonthaburi Thailand News

Speeding rider dies in horror crash with parked van in Nonthaburi

3 hours ago
Thai woman seeks justice after rubbish collector cooks her pet cat Thailand News

Thai woman seeks justice after rubbish collector cooks her pet cat

3 hours ago
Man in Sattahip detained after cannabis-induced hallucinations Pattaya News

Man in Sattahip detained after cannabis-induced hallucinations

3 hours ago
Phuket double whammy leaves locals with no water and no power Phuket News

Phuket double whammy leaves locals with no water and no power

3 hours ago
Bangkok Bank backs Thai businesses entering Indonesia’s market Business News

Bangkok Bank backs Thai businesses entering Indonesia’s market

3 hours ago
Boozed-up Burmese builders in bloody bust-up at Pattaya site Pattaya News

Boozed-up Burmese builders in bloody bust-up at Pattaya site

4 hours ago
Cobra content turns deadly for Thai man in Khon Kaen resort Thailand News

Cobra content turns deadly for Thai man in Khon Kaen resort

4 hours ago
Thai military foils drug smuggling, seizes 6 million meth pills Crime News

Thai military foils drug smuggling, seizes 6 million meth pills

4 hours ago
Bhumjaithai considers no-confidence debate amid PM suspension Bangkok News

Bhumjaithai considers no-confidence debate amid PM suspension

4 hours ago
Thai doctor issues warning after man injects sperm to treat back pain Thailand News

Thai doctor issues warning after man injects sperm to treat back pain

4 hours ago
Google accused of ‘fake maps’ in Thailand-Cambodia temple spat Thailand News

Google accused of ‘fake maps’ in Thailand-Cambodia temple spat

4 hours ago
Drunken Cambodian fisherman drowns after stumble off Thai jetty Pattaya News

Drunken Cambodian fisherman drowns after stumble off Thai jetty

4 hours ago
Truck collision in Chachoengsao claims life, injures another Road deaths

Truck collision in Chachoengsao claims life, injures another

5 hours ago
Thailand beach break ends in blistering agony for British teenager Thailand News

Thailand beach break ends in blistering agony for British teenager

5 hours ago
People&#8217;s Party backs new interim PM without joining coalition Bangkok News

People’s Party backs new interim PM without joining coalition

5 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain across 49 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for heavy rain across 49 provinces

5 hours ago
Road deathsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee5 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 3, 2025
414 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x