Driver hospitalised after pickup hits power pole in Bang Lamung

Picture courtesy of ZOOM Rayong ซูมระยอง Facebook

A driver found himself in hospital care after his pickup truck collided with a power pole in Bang Lamung. The incident occurred at 4.30pm, yesterday, December 9, in Soi Takean Tia, drawing emergency responders to the scene promptly.

Upon arrival, they discovered a heavily damaged pickup truck entangled with a power pole, which had also suffered significant damage. The area was cordoned off to ensure safety while the electric officials were summoned to repair the pole and wires.

The driver, known by the alias Met, is a 47 year old employee of the Takhian Tia Municipality. He sustained multiple injuries as a result of the crash and was immediately transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

In a candid admission, Met confessed to having consumed alcohol before the accident, a factor that likely contributed to the unfortunate event, reported The Pattaya News.

Bang Lamung Police are currently investigating the incident, though they have not yet decided on any legal actions against the driver. The situation remains under review as authorities weigh the circumstances surrounding the crash.

