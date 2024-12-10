Driver hospitalised after pickup hits power pole in Bang Lamung

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright ChoomaneePublished: 10:24, 10 December 2024| Updated: 10:41, 10 December 2024
107 1 minute read
Driver hospitalised after pickup hits power pole in Bang Lamung
Picture courtesy of ZOOM Rayong ซูมระยอง Facebook

A driver found himself in hospital care after his pickup truck collided with a power pole in Bang Lamung. The incident occurred at 4.30pm, yesterday, December 9, in Soi Takean Tia, drawing emergency responders to the scene promptly.

Upon arrival, they discovered a heavily damaged pickup truck entangled with a power pole, which had also suffered significant damage. The area was cordoned off to ensure safety while the electric officials were summoned to repair the pole and wires.

Advertisements

The driver, known by the alias Met, is a 47 year old employee of the Takhian Tia Municipality. He sustained multiple injuries as a result of the crash and was immediately transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

In a candid admission, Met confessed to having consumed alcohol before the accident, a factor that likely contributed to the unfortunate event, reported The Pattaya News.

Related news

Bang Lamung Police are currently investigating the incident, though they have not yet decided on any legal actions against the driver. The situation remains under review as authorities weigh the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Driver hospitalised after pickup hits power pole in Bang Lamung | News by Thaiger

In related news, a tragic incident unfolded when a celebratory return journey turned fatal for a group of young footballers. Two teenagers lost their lives, and 10 others sustained injuries after a pickup truck veered off the road and collided with an electricity pole.

Advertisements

The accident occurred as the group was heading home from a seven-a-side football championship in Kamphaeng Phet province. The driver, who was reportedly intoxicated, was the mother of one of the players and had volunteered to drive them back.

The accident took place on a curved section of the road in the village of Moo 10 in the Tri Trueng subdistrict of Mueang district. Tragically, the victims were identified as 16 year old Mark, and 14 year old Boonyarit. Several individuals with minor injuries were treated at the hospital and have since been discharged.

Latest Thailand News
Man attacks neighbour with machete in Ang Thong Province Crime News

Man attacks neighbour with machete in Ang Thong Province

5 hours ago
Construction firm accused of 30 million baht fraud Crime News

Construction firm accused of 30 million baht fraud

5 hours ago
Police in Bangkok arrest suspect, seize firearms in gambling case Bangkok News

Police in Bangkok arrest suspect, seize firearms in gambling case

5 hours ago
Thailand aims for 3.4 trillion baht tourism revenue by 2025 Pattaya News

Thailand aims for 3.4 trillion baht tourism revenue by 2025

7 hours ago
Beauty queen scammed out of 4 million baht by cyber criminals Crime News

Beauty queen scammed out of 4 million baht by cyber criminals

7 hours ago
Phuket crackdown: Unlicensed jet skis lead to 10,000 baht fines Crime News

Phuket crackdown: Unlicensed jet skis lead to 10,000 baht fines

7 hours ago
Temperatures rise in Thailand, heavy rain persists in the south Thailand News

Temperatures rise in Thailand, heavy rain persists in the south

7 hours ago
Finnish man falls to death from 11th floor in Pattaya Pattaya News

Finnish man falls to death from 11th floor in Pattaya

8 hours ago
Chon Buri MP&#8217;s father shot at rice porridge shop, suspect sought Crime News

Chon Buri MP’s father shot at rice porridge shop, suspect sought

8 hours ago
Driver hospitalised after pickup hits power pole in Bang Lamung Pattaya News

Driver hospitalised after pickup hits power pole in Bang Lamung

8 hours ago
Elderly Thai man walks 14 days to find missing son Pattaya News

Elderly Thai man walks 14 days to find missing son

8 hours ago
Thai crew&#8217;s fate uncertain as Myanmar delays release decision Thailand News

Thai crew’s fate uncertain as Myanmar delays release decision

9 hours ago
Southern Thailand train services to resume after severe flooding Thailand News

Southern Thailand train services to resume after severe flooding

9 hours ago
Thailand to finalise 400 baht minimum wage proposal on December 12 Thailand News

Thailand to finalise 400 baht minimum wage proposal on December 12

9 hours ago
Five men die in tragic Thai fish tank accident Thailand News

Five men die in tragic Thai fish tank accident

9 hours ago
Thai woman seeks justice after attack by unidentified man in Bangkok Bangkok News

Thai woman seeks justice after attack by unidentified man in Bangkok

1 day ago
Thailand throws &#8216;baht&#8217; at impact study of 10,000-baht handouts Business News

Thailand throws ‘baht’ at impact study of 10,000-baht handouts

1 day ago
Dirty business: Pattaya car wash scam leaves victims high and dry Crime News

Dirty business: Pattaya car wash scam leaves victims high and dry

1 day ago
2 Thai boys arrested for shooting girl, mistaking her for an enemy Crime News

2 Thai boys arrested for shooting girl, mistaking her for an enemy

1 day ago
Trang Airport project abandoned, contractor loses millions South Thailand News

Trang Airport project abandoned, contractor loses millions

1 day ago
Deadly New Guinea flatworm crawls into Thailand (video) Thailand News

Deadly New Guinea flatworm crawls into Thailand (video)

1 day ago
Thailand and UK discuss trade, explore FTA possibilities Politics News

Thailand and UK discuss trade, explore FTA possibilities

1 day ago
Bangkok braces for current affairs as power outages hit home Bangkok News

Bangkok braces for current affairs as power outages hit home

1 day ago
Grain of truth: Thailand trails Asia in rice yield race Economy News

Grain of truth: Thailand trails Asia in rice yield race

1 day ago
Window w*nker: Barber&#8217;s indecent exposure leaves wife in a snip Central Thailand News

Window w*nker: Barber’s indecent exposure leaves wife in a snip

1 day ago
Pattaya NewsRoad deaths
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Elderly Thai man walks 14 days to find missing son

Elderly Thai man walks 14 days to find missing son

Published: 10:11, 10 December 2024
Dirty business: Pattaya car wash scam leaves victims high and dry

Dirty business: Pattaya car wash scam leaves victims high and dry

Published: 17:36, 09 December 2024
Man in Pattaya poses as cop, holds girlfriend hostage

Man in Pattaya poses as cop, holds girlfriend hostage

Published: 15:38, 09 December 2024
Naked Russian man rescued by speedboat hero near Pattaya

Naked Russian man rescued by speedboat hero near Pattaya

Published: 09:08, 09 December 2024
Check Also
Close