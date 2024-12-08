Drunk driving tragedy claims young footballers’ lives in Thailand

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic incident unfolded when a celebratory return journey turned fatal for a group of young footballers. Two teenagers lost their lives, and 10 others sustained injuries after a pickup truck veered off the road and collided with an electricity pole.

The accident occurred as the group was heading home from a seven-a-side football championship in Kamphaeng Phet province. The driver, who was reportedly intoxicated, was the mother of one of the players and had volunteered to drive them back.

The accident took place on a curved section of the road in the village of Moo 10 in the Tri Trueng subdistrict of Mueang district. Tragically, the victims were identified as 16 year old Mark, and 14 year old Boonyarit. Several individuals with minor injuries were treated at the hospital and have since been discharged.

“The driver was intoxicated, causing the pick-up to crash into the electricity pole, resulting in two immediate fatalities and multiple injuries,” reported a source on the scene.

The accident has prompted a wave of mourning and grief. The atmosphere at Kamphaeng Phet Hospital, where the bodies were held, was somber. Duangthip, the mother of Boonyarit, arrived with relatives to collect her son’s body after completing the necessary paperwork.

She plans to hold a funeral at a local temple in Wang Sai subdistrict, Khlong Khlung district. The family of Mark had already retrieved his body earlier for a similar ceremony, reported KhaoSod.

Duangthip expressed her devastation, stating, “I cannot accept the loss of my son. He had just told me he was going to join his friends for a football match as a substitute goalkeeper. To learn that he died in an accident on the way home was shocking. It is even more painful to know the driver, who had volunteered to take them, was drunk. Such negligence, especially knowing that children were on board, is inexcusable.”

The driver’s actions, driving under the influence, have not only resulted in legal charges but have also sparked widespread outrage. Police have charged her with driving under the influence, causing injury and death. Further charges may be considered as the investigation continues.

