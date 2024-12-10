Chon Buri MP’s father shot at rice porridge shop, suspect sought

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright ChoomaneePublished: 10:41, 10 December 2024| Updated: 10:58, 10 December 2024
176 1 minute read
Chon Buri MP’s father shot at rice porridge shop, suspect sought
Picture courtesy of Dailynews

A gunman targeted Sakda Nopsit, the father of a Chon Buri MP, leaving him seriously injured. The police have launched an investigation to track down the suspect. The incident occurred yesterday, December 9, at a rice porridge shop in Samet, Mueang Chon Buri.

The police, led by Thanaphong Photi and accompanied by a team of investigators and Tri Khunnatham rescue workers, responded to the report. They found 61 year old Sakda Noppasit, lying seriously injured in the parking area behind the restaurant.

Advertisements

He is the former secretary to the minister of natural resources and environment and the father of Wannida Noppasit, a Chon Buri MP for the Kao Klai Party (the People’s Party).

Sakda sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen, with the bullet exiting through his back. Rescue personnel provided initial first aid and quickly transported him to Chon Buri Hospital for further treatment.

Related news

At the crime scene, police discovered a 9mm bullet casing and several unfired bullets scattered around, suggesting that the gun’s magazine might have malfunctioned. Bupha Sakpramun, a rescue worker, reported witnessing Sakda in agony on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound above his navel.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear while the suspect fled the scene immediately after the attack. Police are reviewing nearby CCTV footage and plan to interview the injured victim once he is in stable condition to gather more insights into the incident and apprehend the suspect.

Sakda, known for his previous roles as the secretary to the minister of natural resources and environment and as a spokesperson for the Pheu Thai Party, is currently being treated for his injuries. His daughter, Wannida Noppasit, represents Chon Buri’s second district for the Kao Klai Party, reported KhaoSod.

Advertisements

Police are determined to examine all available CCTV recordings from the crime scene and conduct a thorough investigation of the injured party to pursue legal action against the perpetrator.

Chon Buri MP's father shot at rice porridge shop, suspect sought | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Man attacks neighbour with machete in Ang Thong Province Crime News

Man attacks neighbour with machete in Ang Thong Province

5 hours ago
Construction firm accused of 30 million baht fraud Crime News

Construction firm accused of 30 million baht fraud

5 hours ago
Police in Bangkok arrest suspect, seize firearms in gambling case Bangkok News

Police in Bangkok arrest suspect, seize firearms in gambling case

5 hours ago
Thailand aims for 3.4 trillion baht tourism revenue by 2025 Pattaya News

Thailand aims for 3.4 trillion baht tourism revenue by 2025

7 hours ago
Beauty queen scammed out of 4 million baht by cyber criminals Crime News

Beauty queen scammed out of 4 million baht by cyber criminals

7 hours ago
Phuket crackdown: Unlicensed jet skis lead to 10,000 baht fines Crime News

Phuket crackdown: Unlicensed jet skis lead to 10,000 baht fines

7 hours ago
Temperatures rise in Thailand, heavy rain persists in the south Thailand News

Temperatures rise in Thailand, heavy rain persists in the south

7 hours ago
Finnish man falls to death from 11th floor in Pattaya Pattaya News

Finnish man falls to death from 11th floor in Pattaya

8 hours ago
Chon Buri MP&#8217;s father shot at rice porridge shop, suspect sought Crime News

Chon Buri MP’s father shot at rice porridge shop, suspect sought

8 hours ago
Driver hospitalised after pickup hits power pole in Bang Lamung Pattaya News

Driver hospitalised after pickup hits power pole in Bang Lamung

8 hours ago
Elderly Thai man walks 14 days to find missing son Pattaya News

Elderly Thai man walks 14 days to find missing son

8 hours ago
Thai crew&#8217;s fate uncertain as Myanmar delays release decision Thailand News

Thai crew’s fate uncertain as Myanmar delays release decision

9 hours ago
Southern Thailand train services to resume after severe flooding Thailand News

Southern Thailand train services to resume after severe flooding

9 hours ago
Thailand to finalise 400 baht minimum wage proposal on December 12 Thailand News

Thailand to finalise 400 baht minimum wage proposal on December 12

9 hours ago
Five men die in tragic Thai fish tank accident Thailand News

Five men die in tragic Thai fish tank accident

9 hours ago
Thai woman seeks justice after attack by unidentified man in Bangkok Bangkok News

Thai woman seeks justice after attack by unidentified man in Bangkok

1 day ago
Thailand throws &#8216;baht&#8217; at impact study of 10,000-baht handouts Business News

Thailand throws ‘baht’ at impact study of 10,000-baht handouts

1 day ago
Dirty business: Pattaya car wash scam leaves victims high and dry Crime News

Dirty business: Pattaya car wash scam leaves victims high and dry

1 day ago
2 Thai boys arrested for shooting girl, mistaking her for an enemy Crime News

2 Thai boys arrested for shooting girl, mistaking her for an enemy

1 day ago
Trang Airport project abandoned, contractor loses millions South Thailand News

Trang Airport project abandoned, contractor loses millions

1 day ago
Deadly New Guinea flatworm crawls into Thailand (video) Thailand News

Deadly New Guinea flatworm crawls into Thailand (video)

1 day ago
Thailand and UK discuss trade, explore FTA possibilities Politics News

Thailand and UK discuss trade, explore FTA possibilities

1 day ago
Bangkok braces for current affairs as power outages hit home Bangkok News

Bangkok braces for current affairs as power outages hit home

1 day ago
Grain of truth: Thailand trails Asia in rice yield race Economy News

Grain of truth: Thailand trails Asia in rice yield race

1 day ago
Window w*nker: Barber&#8217;s indecent exposure leaves wife in a snip Central Thailand News

Window w*nker: Barber’s indecent exposure leaves wife in a snip

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Police in Bangkok arrest suspect, seize firearms in gambling case

Police in Bangkok arrest suspect, seize firearms in gambling case

Published: 13:17, 10 December 2024
Thailand aims for 3.4 trillion baht tourism revenue by 2025

Thailand aims for 3.4 trillion baht tourism revenue by 2025

Published: 11:46, 10 December 2024
Beauty queen scammed out of 4 million baht by cyber criminals

Beauty queen scammed out of 4 million baht by cyber criminals

Published: 11:32, 10 December 2024
Phuket crackdown: Unlicensed jet skis lead to 10,000 baht fines

Phuket crackdown: Unlicensed jet skis lead to 10,000 baht fines

Published: 11:16, 10 December 2024