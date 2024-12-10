Chon Buri MP’s father shot at rice porridge shop, suspect sought

Picture courtesy of Dailynews

A gunman targeted Sakda Nopsit, the father of a Chon Buri MP, leaving him seriously injured. The police have launched an investigation to track down the suspect. The incident occurred yesterday, December 9, at a rice porridge shop in Samet, Mueang Chon Buri.

The police, led by Thanaphong Photi and accompanied by a team of investigators and Tri Khunnatham rescue workers, responded to the report. They found 61 year old Sakda Noppasit, lying seriously injured in the parking area behind the restaurant.

He is the former secretary to the minister of natural resources and environment and the father of Wannida Noppasit, a Chon Buri MP for the Kao Klai Party (the People’s Party).

Sakda sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen, with the bullet exiting through his back. Rescue personnel provided initial first aid and quickly transported him to Chon Buri Hospital for further treatment.

At the crime scene, police discovered a 9mm bullet casing and several unfired bullets scattered around, suggesting that the gun’s magazine might have malfunctioned. Bupha Sakpramun, a rescue worker, reported witnessing Sakda in agony on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound above his navel.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear while the suspect fled the scene immediately after the attack. Police are reviewing nearby CCTV footage and plan to interview the injured victim once he is in stable condition to gather more insights into the incident and apprehend the suspect.

Sakda, known for his previous roles as the secretary to the minister of natural resources and environment and as a spokesperson for the Pheu Thai Party, is currently being treated for his injuries. His daughter, Wannida Noppasit, represents Chon Buri’s second district for the Kao Klai Party, reported KhaoSod.

Police are determined to examine all available CCTV recordings from the crime scene and conduct a thorough investigation of the injured party to pursue legal action against the perpetrator.