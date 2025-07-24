Buffalo bust as Yaba duo in Chon Buri caught in the act

A drug crackdown in rural Chon Buri left two suspected dealers out of luck, one of them nabbed hiding in a buffalo shed with a pocketful of Yaba.

Police in Koh Chan district, Chon Buri, swooped on two alleged drug traffickers in a targeted operation yesterday, July 23, part of the Ministry of Interior’s hardline No Drugs – No Dealers blitz.

The sting, carried out at 1.30pm, was launched following a flurry of complaints from locals about rising drug activity in the area.

Acting Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai ordered the crackdown, which was overseen by Chon Buri Governor Thawatchai Srithong.

Koh Chan district chief Kanyakorn Kulphornrat assigned Chief Security Officer Thanawut Sitalakaew to lead the charge alongside local police and the District Volunteer Defence Corps Unit 11.

The first suspect, 45 year old Siam Phongsaard, was caught red-handed in a buffalo shed in Village 7 with four methamphetamine pills, commonly known as Yaba.

Moments later, the second target, 35 year old Attapol Duangchuen, was arrested at his home in Village 5, where officers uncovered a far bigger stash: 738 Yaba pills, 1.1 grammes of crystal meth, also known as ice, and two mobile phones believed to be linked to drug sales.

Pattaya News reported that Siam has been charged with possession and consumption of Category 1 narcotics, while Attapol faces more serious charges of possession with intent to distribute, plus illegal use of methamphetamine.

Both suspects have been detained at Koh Chan Police Station as legal proceedings get underway.

The operation marks another strike in Thailand’s growing war on drugs. Just last month, in a show of solidarity, Pattaya residents took to the streets to mark World Drug Day with a major anti-drug march led by Bang Lamung District Chief Patcharapat Srithanyanon.

The campaign, under the banner Building Thai Strength, Stopping the Drug Threat, drew huge support, and served as a reminder that communities across the Kingdom are no longer willing to roll the dice when it comes to drugs.