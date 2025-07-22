Phuket drug dealer caught with his pills down

A suspected drug dealer was arrested in his boxers during a pre-dawn police raid in Phuket, with officers uncovering a massive stash of more than 3,500 meth pills tucked away in his house.

The bust happened in the early hours of yesterday morning, July 21, in Thepkrasattri, Thalang district, as part of a targeted crackdown under the island’s tough new anti-drugs blitz.

A joint force of provincial officers, security personnel and anti-narcotics volunteers, led by Chaiporn Yangchin from the Narcotics Control Board, swooped on a home in Moo 4 at 2.06am.

Inside, they arrested a man identified only as “Mr A” and found 3,592 methamphetamine tablets, known locally as Yaba, or crazy medicine.

He was charged with possession of a Category 1 narcotic with intent to sell and use of a prohibited substance without permission. Police believe he may be part of a wider drug ring operating in the area.

Phuket News reported that Mr A and the drugs were hauled off to Thalang Police Station for formal legal proceedings.

The bust was part of the province’s ongoing White Interior campaign, which aims to create drug-free communities across Phuket through aggressive policing and community surveillance.

Later that same day, Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat doubled down on the island’s zero-tolerance stance, chairing a high-level meeting of the Police Administration Commission at Phuket Immigration HQ.

Flanked by senior police and policy experts, Governor Sophon pushed the national No Drugs, No Dealers initiative, urging greater public participation in the fight against narcotics.

“The fight against drugs cannot be won by police alone. We must empower local communities to take an active role in prevention and monitoring.”

The session also explored plans to boost transparency in policing and improve coordination between law enforcement, local government officials, and the public in stamping out drug distribution and abuse.

Officials say the long-term goal is to build safer, cleaner communities through sustainable, grassroots policing, and to choke off the supply chains fuelling addiction across the island.