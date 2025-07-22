Phuket drug dealer caught with his pills down

3,500 tabs seized as narcs raid sleepy Phuket home

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott3 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 22, 2025
95 1 minute read
Phuket drug dealer caught with his pills down
Picture courtesy of Phuket News

A suspected drug dealer was arrested in his boxers during a pre-dawn police raid in Phuket, with officers uncovering a massive stash of more than 3,500 meth pills tucked away in his house.

The bust happened in the early hours of yesterday morning, July 21, in Thepkrasattri, Thalang district, as part of a targeted crackdown under the island’s tough new anti-drugs blitz.

A joint force of provincial officers, security personnel and anti-narcotics volunteers, led by Chaiporn Yangchin from the Narcotics Control Board, swooped on a home in Moo 4 at 2.06am.

Inside, they arrested a man identified only as “Mr A” and found 3,592 methamphetamine tablets, known locally as Yaba, or crazy medicine.

He was charged with possession of a Category 1 narcotic with intent to sell and use of a prohibited substance without permission. Police believe he may be part of a wider drug ring operating in the area.

Phuket News reported that Mr A and the drugs were hauled off to Thalang Police Station for formal legal proceedings.

Phuket drug dealer caught with his pills down | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Phuket News

Phuket drug dealer caught with his pills down | News by Thaiger Phuket drug dealer caught with his pills down | News by Thaiger Phuket drug dealer caught with his pills down | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

The bust was part of the province’s ongoing White Interior campaign, which aims to create drug-free communities across Phuket through aggressive policing and community surveillance.

Later that same day, Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat doubled down on the island’s zero-tolerance stance, chairing a high-level meeting of the Police Administration Commission at Phuket Immigration HQ.

Flanked by senior police and policy experts, Governor Sophon pushed the national No Drugs, No Dealers initiative, urging greater public participation in the fight against narcotics.

“The fight against drugs cannot be won by police alone. We must empower local communities to take an active role in prevention and monitoring.”

The session also explored plans to boost transparency in policing and improve coordination between law enforcement, local government officials, and the public in stamping out drug distribution and abuse.

Officials say the long-term goal is to build safer, cleaner communities through sustainable, grassroots policing, and to choke off the supply chains fuelling addiction across the island.

Latest Thailand News
Thai restaurants on the brink as costs soar and diners vanish Business News

Thai restaurants on the brink as costs soar and diners vanish

26 minutes ago
Comedian involved in car and motorcycle crash in Ayutthaya Road deaths

Comedian involved in car and motorcycle crash in Ayutthaya

35 minutes ago
Thaksin to attend secretive coalition dinner sparking influence row Thailand News

Thaksin to attend secretive coalition dinner sparking influence row

43 minutes ago
Bangkok delivery rider caught with Trump-themed ecstasy pills Bangkok News

Bangkok delivery rider caught with Trump-themed ecstasy pills

51 minutes ago
Thai transwoman brutally assaulted and raped by obsessed attacker Chiang Mai News

Thai transwoman brutally assaulted and raped by obsessed attacker

59 minutes ago
Ex-Thai beauty queen accuses MP of shady 120k baht transfer Thailand News

Ex-Thai beauty queen accuses MP of shady 120k baht transfer

1 hour ago
Zoom and gloom as woman biker slams van at red light in Pattaya Pattaya News

Zoom and gloom as woman biker slams van at red light in Pattaya

1 hour ago
Two workers electrocuted at Pathum Thani dam site in Thailand Thailand News

Two workers electrocuted at Pathum Thani dam site in Thailand

1 hour ago
Gale warning! Phuket reels as freak storm rocks island (video) Phuket News

Gale warning! Phuket reels as freak storm rocks island (video)

2 hours ago
Indian man arrested for trying to smuggle cannabis from Thailand to Cambodia Thailand News

Indian man arrested for trying to smuggle cannabis from Thailand to Cambodia

2 hours ago
Myanmar national caught smuggling cigarettes worth 2 million baht Crime News

Myanmar national caught smuggling cigarettes worth 2 million baht

2 hours ago
Bangkok blitz: Over 1.3 million fake goods seized in massive raid Bangkok News

Bangkok blitz: Over 1.3 million fake goods seized in massive raid

2 hours ago
Stars, stripes and tourist gripes as Trump hikes visa fee kick off Visa Information

Stars, stripes and tourist gripes as Trump hikes visa fee kick off

2 hours ago
Fire erupts on 6th floor of Bangkok building, cause under investigation Bangkok News

Fire erupts on 6th floor of Bangkok building, cause under investigation

3 hours ago
Senator faces 10 years jail for using false professor title Thailand News

Senator faces 10 years jail for using false professor title

3 hours ago
Phuket drug dealer caught with his pills down Phuket News

Phuket drug dealer caught with his pills down

3 hours ago
Storm Wipha brings heavy rain and strong winds to Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Storm Wipha brings heavy rain and strong winds to Thailand

3 hours ago
Curry con! Food delivery driver spices up with bogus food order Pattaya News

Curry con! Food delivery driver spices up with bogus food order

3 hours ago
Paws and pay: Pooch turns cashier in Ang Thong diner (video) Thailand News

Paws and pay: Pooch turns cashier in Ang Thong diner (video)

19 hours ago
Wheezy does it: RSV sparks alarm for Thailand tots and wrinklies Thailand News

Wheezy does it: RSV sparks alarm for Thailand tots and wrinklies

19 hours ago
Two men injured as motorbike crashes into Thailand canal Phuket News

Two men injured as motorbike crashes into Thailand canal

19 hours ago
Wipha wallop: Landslide fears as storm lashes Thailand Thailand News

Wipha wallop: Landslide fears as storm lashes Thailand

19 hours ago
Elderly CEO donates over 100 million baht to Ang Thong Hospital Thailand News

Elderly CEO donates over 100 million baht to Ang Thong Hospital

19 hours ago
Free trade or free fall? Thailand struggles to keep up with Vietnam in US talks Business News

Free trade or free fall? Thailand struggles to keep up with Vietnam in US talks

20 hours ago
Chon Buri police arrest suspect with drugs and outstanding warrants Pattaya News

Chon Buri police arrest suspect with drugs and outstanding warrants

20 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott3 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 22, 2025
95 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x