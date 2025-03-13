Si Racha woman left with head injury after altercation with man

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal5 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, March 13, 2025
241 1 minute read
Si Racha woman left with head injury after altercation with man
Pictures courtesy of Daily News

A conflict between a man and a woman in Si Racha resulted in injuries and a police investigation. Yesterday, March 12, emergency services were called to an altercation on Sriracha-Nong Kho Road, Mueang subdistrict, Si Racha district, Chon Buri province.

Kanokwan, a 36 year old victim, was found with a deep wound to her forehead. Despite her injuries, she was able to communicate with emergency responders, although she appeared drunk. The alleged perpetrator, 48 year old Pat, was sitting opposite the scene.

Kanokwan, in her intoxicated state, explained that she had been drinking with friends. Initially, there were three of them, but one friend left early, leaving her alone with the homeowner. The homeowner allegedly requested a sexual encounter, but she refused, which led to the altercation.

Pat, the accused, also appeared intoxicated and recounted that Kanokwan and a mutual friend had come to his house the previous evening to drink. After the friend left, Kanokwan stayed behind. Pat admitted to some physical contact but insisted there was no intercourse, claiming he was unable to and that the woman had consented. They then fell asleep.

Related Articles

Si Racha woman left with head injury after altercation with man | News by Thaiger

Si Racha woman left with head injury after altercation with man | News by Thaiger

The following day, Kanokwan desired to continue drinking, prompting Pat to purchase more alcohol on credit. However, later that evening, Kanokwan accidentally knocked over the table, spilling the alcohol.

In anger, Pat struck Kanokwan on the head with a wooden chair, causing her injury. Kanokwan’s boyfriend, upon receiving a call about the incident, arrived at the scene to find her injured.

He stated that she had been sneaking out to drink five or six times that year, disappearing for two or three days at a time, but he hadn’t anticipated such violence this time.

Si Racha woman left with head injury after altercation with man | News by Thaiger

Emergency services transported Kanokwan to the hospital for treatment. She intends to obtain a medical certificate and file a report with the Si Racha Police Station, initiating legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
Hailstorms batter northeast Thailand, hundreds of homes damaged Thailand News

Hailstorms batter northeast Thailand, hundreds of homes damaged

5 hours ago
Si Racha woman left with head injury after altercation with man Pattaya News

Si Racha woman left with head injury after altercation with man

5 hours ago
Victory Monument area in Bangkok declared a historical site Bangkok News

Victory Monument area in Bangkok declared a historical site

5 hours ago
Cold feet, hot lawsuit: Jilted Thai bride-to-be sues runaway groom Thailand News

Cold feet, hot lawsuit: Jilted Thai bride-to-be sues runaway groom

6 hours ago
Another tourist brawl in Pattaya sparks local outrage Pattaya News

Another tourist brawl in Pattaya sparks local outrage

6 hours ago
Joint operation: Foreign smugglers caught at Koh Samui Airport Koh Samui News

Joint operation: Foreign smugglers caught at Koh Samui Airport

6 hours ago
Nakhon Ratchasima man arrested for attack on ex-wife Crime News

Nakhon Ratchasima man arrested for attack on ex-wife

6 hours ago
Phumtham denies handpicking pro-govt media for China trip Thailand News

Phumtham denies handpicking pro-govt media for China trip

6 hours ago
Tragic car accident in Kanchanaburi claims two lives Thailand News

Tragic car accident in Kanchanaburi claims two lives

6 hours ago
Patong car thief caught after GPS tracks stolen vehicle Phuket News

Patong car thief caught after GPS tracks stolen vehicle

6 hours ago
Ancient Buddhist ritual in Uttaradit sparks lottery hopes Thailand News

Ancient Buddhist ritual in Uttaradit sparks lottery hopes

6 hours ago
Pattaya road rage: Motorcycle taxi fight ends in stabbing Pattaya News

Pattaya road rage: Motorcycle taxi fight ends in stabbing

7 hours ago
Thai inmate seeks help in secret letter after alleged guard abuse Thailand News

Thai inmate seeks help in secret letter after alleged guard abuse

7 hours ago
Police Region 8 busts major drug ring in Surat Thani Crime News

Police Region 8 busts major drug ring in Surat Thani

7 hours ago
Myanmar fisherman found dead at sea near Phuket Phuket News

Myanmar fisherman found dead at sea near Phuket

7 hours ago
Man accused of assaulting friend&#8217;s sister in Nakhon Sawan Crime News

Man accused of assaulting friend’s sister in Nakhon Sawan

7 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in Chachoengsao collision with pickup truck (video) Thailand News

Motorcyclist dies in Chachoengsao collision with pickup truck (video)

7 hours ago
From pink to takeoff: Pattaya&#8217;s bus link to Bangkok takes off Pattaya News

From pink to takeoff: Pattaya’s bus link to Bangkok takes off

7 hours ago
Ratchaburi temple prayer hall collapse, damage worth 8 million baht Thailand News

Ratchaburi temple prayer hall collapse, damage worth 8 million baht

7 hours ago
Bangkok&#8217;s Giant Swing set for urgent repairs amid safety concerns Bangkok News

Bangkok’s Giant Swing set for urgent repairs amid safety concerns

8 hours ago
Myanmar national found dead in Udon Thani, police investigate Thailand News

Myanmar national found dead in Udon Thani, police investigate

8 hours ago
From TikToker to locktoker: British influencer jailed in Thailand Pattaya News

From TikToker to locktoker: British influencer jailed in Thailand

8 hours ago
Thai man shoots dead Laotian woman at karaoke bar in Phattalung Thailand News

Thai man shoots dead Laotian woman at karaoke bar in Phattalung

8 hours ago
Bangkok ranked world&#8217;s No. 2 food city: Why it deserves the spot Bangkok News

Bangkok ranked world’s No. 2 food city: Why it deserves the spot

8 hours ago
Taxi scam: Grab driver overcharges Phuket tourist Phuket News

Taxi scam: Grab driver overcharges Phuket tourist

8 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal5 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, March 13, 2025
241 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Cold feet, hot lawsuit: Jilted Thai bride-to-be sues runaway groom

Cold feet, hot lawsuit: Jilted Thai bride-to-be sues runaway groom

6 hours ago
Another tourist brawl in Pattaya sparks local outrage

Another tourist brawl in Pattaya sparks local outrage

6 hours ago
Joint operation: Foreign smugglers caught at Koh Samui Airport

Joint operation: Foreign smugglers caught at Koh Samui Airport

6 hours ago
Nakhon Ratchasima man arrested for attack on ex-wife

Nakhon Ratchasima man arrested for attack on ex-wife

6 hours ago