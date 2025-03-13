Si Racha woman left with head injury after altercation with man

A conflict between a man and a woman in Si Racha resulted in injuries and a police investigation. Yesterday, March 12, emergency services were called to an altercation on Sriracha-Nong Kho Road, Mueang subdistrict, Si Racha district, Chon Buri province.

Kanokwan, a 36 year old victim, was found with a deep wound to her forehead. Despite her injuries, she was able to communicate with emergency responders, although she appeared drunk. The alleged perpetrator, 48 year old Pat, was sitting opposite the scene.

Kanokwan, in her intoxicated state, explained that she had been drinking with friends. Initially, there were three of them, but one friend left early, leaving her alone with the homeowner. The homeowner allegedly requested a sexual encounter, but she refused, which led to the altercation.

Pat, the accused, also appeared intoxicated and recounted that Kanokwan and a mutual friend had come to his house the previous evening to drink. After the friend left, Kanokwan stayed behind. Pat admitted to some physical contact but insisted there was no intercourse, claiming he was unable to and that the woman had consented. They then fell asleep.

The following day, Kanokwan desired to continue drinking, prompting Pat to purchase more alcohol on credit. However, later that evening, Kanokwan accidentally knocked over the table, spilling the alcohol.

In anger, Pat struck Kanokwan on the head with a wooden chair, causing her injury. Kanokwan’s boyfriend, upon receiving a call about the incident, arrived at the scene to find her injured.

He stated that she had been sneaking out to drink five or six times that year, disappearing for two or three days at a time, but he hadn’t anticipated such violence this time.

Emergency services transported Kanokwan to the hospital for treatment. She intends to obtain a medical certificate and file a report with the Si Racha Police Station, initiating legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.