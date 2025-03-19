PM Paetongtarn asks Thais to don elephant pants for Songkran

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is encouraging all Thais to wear elephant pants from their respective provinces during the upcoming Songkran water festival to promote Thai culture and local identity.

The prime minister made the call before chairing the first meeting of the National Soft Power Strategies Committee at Government House.

Wearing a pair of blue elephant pants from Kanchanaburi, which featured a pattern of Jullien’s golden carp, the 38 year old PM said she had received over 50 pairs from various provinces and selected the Kanchanaburi design to complement her cream blazer.

“These pants are not just comfortable; they represent the cultural identity of each province. I hope Thais will wear them during Songkran and promote their local designs on social media to showcase our unique culture.”

Originally known as fisherman’s trousers, elephant pants feature wide legs and a wrap-around design. First popularised in Chiang Mai, these loose-fitting pants, often adorned with elephant motifs, have become synonymous with Thai culture.

Their appeal surged in the 1990s among backpacker tourists and have seen a recent resurgence, especially among the younger generation in Thailand. The rise of platforms like TikTok has also played a major role in bringing elephant pants back into fashion.

The prime minister highlighted that each province’s elephant pants are distinct, featuring patterns that reflect the region’s cultural heritage. By encouraging locals to wear their provincial designs during Songkran, the Thai premier aims to use the festival as a platform to showcase Thailand’s soft power globally, reported The Nation.

Comfortable, stylish, and culturally significant, elephant pants are now being recognised as an essential element in promoting Thai culture both at home and abroad. PM Paetongtarn hopes that wearing these trousers will help reinforce Thailand’s global image and encourage unity among Thais during Songkran.

In similar news, Thai AirAsia is offering a 30% discount for direct bookings made between March 11 and 20, in celebration of the Songkran festival.

The discount applies to flights between Bangkok (Don Mueang) and five destinations: Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Nakhon Phanom, Udon Thani, and Ubon Ratchathani.

To enjoy the offer, passengers must book directly through the AirAsia website, the AirAsia MOVE app, or AirAsia ticket counters at airports nationwide.