Tragic murder-suicide leaves child orphaned in Surat Thani

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott5 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, March 21, 2025
192 1 minute read
Tragic murder-suicide leaves child orphaned in Surat Thani
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A seven year old boy has been orphaned after his father shot his mother in a heart-wrenching murder-suicide today in Surat Thani’s Ban Na Doem district.

The 47 year old gunman, Anu, reportedly shot his wife, 42 year old Sasithorn, before turning the gun on himself, leaving their child orphaned.

The grim discovery was reported to Police Sub-Lieutenant Krisada Thongsakul, who, alongside Police Colonel Kriengkrai Kraikaew and local rescue teams, rushed to the scene. Nestled within a serene palm plantation, the single-storey house held a chilling tale.

In the kitchen, Sasithorn was found, still in her rubber-tapping attire, with multiple gunshot wounds to her back, chest, right arm, and left hand. A bullet remained lodged in her body. Nearby lay a rubber-tapping knife and sharpening tools, stark reminders of her daily life.

Related Articles

Anu’s lifeless body was discovered in the bedroom, dressed in a t-shirt and shorts, a gunshot wound to his right temple. The weapon, a .357 firearm, lay ominously close by.

Preliminary investigations unveiled Anu’s visit to his 67 year old mother-in-law, Porntip, yesterday, March 20.

Tragic murder-suicide leaves child orphaned in Surat Thani | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

KhaoSod reported that he retrieved the .357 gun that he had previously left with her and made the unsettling request that she arrange his funeral if anything happened to him.

Porntip, though aware of Anu’s struggles, didn’t foresee this devastating event. Anu’s past medical woes, including surgery following a shooting incident, left him with an artificial stomach lining.

The burden of medical expenses, soaring over 100,000 baht, allegedly exacerbated his stress.

Yet, no one anticipated Anu would harm Sasithorn. Sasithorn’s sister revealed that after the shooting, Anu contacted a family member to collect their child, leading to the grim discovery and police involvement.

The orphaned child now stands as a poignant reminder to the catastrophic consequences of a man struggling with physical and mental health issues.

Tragic murder-suicide leaves child orphaned in Surat Thani | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

Latest Thailand News
Bee chaos at Ubon Ratchathani temple market injures 6 (video) Thailand News

Bee chaos at Ubon Ratchathani temple market injures 6 (video)

4 hours ago
Thai king and queen open Suvarnabhumi&#8217;s terminal and runway Bangkok News

Thai king and queen open Suvarnabhumi’s terminal and runway

4 hours ago
Legal pardon offered: Thai man pleads for return of 1 million baht stolen amulets Thailand News

Legal pardon offered: Thai man pleads for return of 1 million baht stolen amulets

4 hours ago
Masked killers fatally shoot cattle farmer in Pattani Thailand News

Masked killers fatally shoot cattle farmer in Pattani

4 hours ago
True Digital Park and BOI join forces to propel foreign investment to Thailand Thailand Travel

True Digital Park and BOI join forces to propel foreign investment to Thailand

4 hours ago
Tragic murder-suicide leaves child orphaned in Surat Thani Thailand News

Tragic murder-suicide leaves child orphaned in Surat Thani

5 hours ago
Trunk wash surprise: Thai car care centre goes viral with elephant baths (video) Pattaya News

Trunk wash surprise: Thai car care centre goes viral with elephant baths (video)

5 hours ago
Foreign man accused of damaging Phuket woman&#8217;s car Phuket News

Foreign man accused of damaging Phuket woman’s car

5 hours ago
Experts warn Thailand&#8217;s digital wallet plan could be a short-term fix Thailand News

Experts warn Thailand’s digital wallet plan could be a short-term fix

5 hours ago
Loco antics: Drugged-up drama as man halts Hat Yai express Thailand News

Loco antics: Drugged-up drama as man halts Hat Yai express

5 hours ago
Rodent royalty: Korat Zoo&#8217;s new Patagonian attraction charms (video) Thailand News

Rodent royalty: Korat Zoo’s new Patagonian attraction charms (video)

6 hours ago
Rayong mother’s mate accused of battering girl over blame game Thailand News

Rayong mother’s mate accused of battering girl over blame game

6 hours ago
Overpass tragedy: Thai motorcyclist&#8217;s birthday ends in fatal fall Thailand News

Overpass tragedy: Thai motorcyclist’s birthday ends in fatal fall

6 hours ago
6 year old Thai boy kidnapped by teenage girl reunited with family Bangkok News

6 year old Thai boy kidnapped by teenage girl reunited with family

7 hours ago
Thai stock index jumps as gold hits record high amid Fed rate plans Business News

Thai stock index jumps as gold hits record high amid Fed rate plans

7 hours ago
Sun, sand, and the wild White Party at Nikki Beach Resort &#038; Spa Koh Samui Koh Samui Travel

Sun, sand, and the wild White Party at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Koh Samui

7 hours ago
Flight risk: Aussie in court for helping crime boss flee to Thailand Phuket News

Flight risk: Aussie in court for helping crime boss flee to Thailand

7 hours ago
Russell Peters is back! Asia dates on Relax World Tour announced Things To Do

Russell Peters is back! Asia dates on Relax World Tour announced

7 hours ago
Rama II drama: Crane truck collapse severely injures man Bangkok News

Rama II drama: Crane truck collapse severely injures man

7 hours ago
Chinese woman arrested in Pattaya for crypto scam Pattaya News

Chinese woman arrested in Pattaya for crypto scam

8 hours ago
Healthy eating reimagined with CULT Thailand Best Bites

Healthy eating reimagined with CULT Thailand

8 hours ago
Blooming brilliant: Thailand rakes in billions from orchid exports Thailand News

Blooming brilliant: Thailand rakes in billions from orchid exports

9 hours ago
Foreign transwoman and man clash in rose row on Bangla Road Phuket News

Foreign transwoman and man clash in rose row on Bangla Road

9 hours ago
Red card: Thai cops in Liverpool kits bust Toon clad drug dealer Krabi News

Red card: Thai cops in Liverpool kits bust Toon clad drug dealer

9 hours ago
Paetongtarn hits back at opposition’s ‘secret deal’ claims Bangkok News

Paetongtarn hits back at opposition’s ‘secret deal’ claims

9 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott5 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, March 21, 2025
192 1 minute read
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Legal pardon offered: Thai man pleads for return of 1 million baht stolen amulets

Legal pardon offered: Thai man pleads for return of 1 million baht stolen amulets

4 hours ago
Masked killers fatally shoot cattle farmer in Pattani

Masked killers fatally shoot cattle farmer in Pattani

4 hours ago
Trunk wash surprise: Thai car care centre goes viral with elephant baths (video)

Trunk wash surprise: Thai car care centre goes viral with elephant baths (video)

5 hours ago
Foreign man accused of damaging Phuket woman&#8217;s car

Foreign man accused of damaging Phuket woman’s car

5 hours ago