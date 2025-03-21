Tragic murder-suicide leaves child orphaned in Surat Thani

A seven year old boy has been orphaned after his father shot his mother in a heart-wrenching murder-suicide today in Surat Thani’s Ban Na Doem district.

The 47 year old gunman, Anu, reportedly shot his wife, 42 year old Sasithorn, before turning the gun on himself, leaving their child orphaned.

The grim discovery was reported to Police Sub-Lieutenant Krisada Thongsakul, who, alongside Police Colonel Kriengkrai Kraikaew and local rescue teams, rushed to the scene. Nestled within a serene palm plantation, the single-storey house held a chilling tale.

In the kitchen, Sasithorn was found, still in her rubber-tapping attire, with multiple gunshot wounds to her back, chest, right arm, and left hand. A bullet remained lodged in her body. Nearby lay a rubber-tapping knife and sharpening tools, stark reminders of her daily life.

Anu’s lifeless body was discovered in the bedroom, dressed in a t-shirt and shorts, a gunshot wound to his right temple. The weapon, a .357 firearm, lay ominously close by.

Preliminary investigations unveiled Anu’s visit to his 67 year old mother-in-law, Porntip, yesterday, March 20.

KhaoSod reported that he retrieved the .357 gun that he had previously left with her and made the unsettling request that she arrange his funeral if anything happened to him.

Porntip, though aware of Anu’s struggles, didn’t foresee this devastating event. Anu’s past medical woes, including surgery following a shooting incident, left him with an artificial stomach lining.

The burden of medical expenses, soaring over 100,000 baht, allegedly exacerbated his stress.

Yet, no one anticipated Anu would harm Sasithorn. Sasithorn’s sister revealed that after the shooting, Anu contacted a family member to collect their child, leading to the grim discovery and police involvement.

The orphaned child now stands as a poignant reminder to the catastrophic consequences of a man struggling with physical and mental health issues.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.