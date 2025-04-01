3 Chinese nationals in Pattaya arrested for selling zombie e-cigarettes

Police arrested three Chinese nationals in Pattaya for selling zombie e-cigarettes via the Telegram application. The suspects reportedly earned over 2 million baht per day.

Police officers posed as customers and ordered e-cigarette juice containing etomidate from the three Chinese nationals after receiving a tip-off about their criminal activity.

E-cigarettes containing etomidate are referred to as Pod K or zombie e-cigarettes. Etomidate is typically used for medical purposes as a short-acting anaesthetic, often administered by medical professionals for minor surgical procedures.

Zombie e-cigarettes affect users like ketamine. They can cause loss of consciousness and make users move in an uncoordinated, zombie-like state. These e-cigarettes can have fatal effects, leading to severe drowsiness, respiratory depression, lowered blood pressure, vomiting, and, in extreme cases, death.

To apprehend the suspects, officers arranged to purchase 1,000 millilitres of vape juice and set up a meeting with the Chinese sellers at their accommodation in Pattaya via the Telegram application.

The total cost of the products was 970,000 baht, and the suspects requested a deposit of 200,000 baht before the meeting.

Officers first met two Chinese men, Wu and Zhang, on the ground floor of the accommodation before being taken to their room, where they met a Chinese woman named Yue.

The gang introduced their products to the undercover officers and demonstrated how they mixed etomidate into the vape juice.

They even boasted that they sold vape juice with etomidate for between 1,000 and 2,000 baht per unit and earned over 2 million baht daily.

The undercover officers then signalled to nearby police officers, who moved in to arrest the three suspects once their criminal activity had been confirmed.

During a search of the premises, officers seized evidence valued at over 510,000 baht, including 100 grammes of etomidate powder, a bottle of vape juice containing etomidate, e-cigarettes, and tools for mixing vape juice with etomidate.

Police have not yet clarified the specific legal consequences the suspects will face. However, under the Customs Act, the possession and distribution of e-cigarettes could result in up to five years’ imprisonment, a fine equal to four times the value of the products, or both.