3 Chinese nationals in Pattaya arrested for selling zombie e-cigarettes

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin3 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, April 1, 2025
53 1 minute read
3 Chinese nationals in Pattaya arrested for selling zombie e-cigarettes
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจสอบสวนกลาง

Police arrested three Chinese nationals in Pattaya for selling zombie e-cigarettes via the Telegram application. The suspects reportedly earned over 2 million baht per day.

Police officers posed as customers and ordered e-cigarette juice containing etomidate from the three Chinese nationals after receiving a tip-off about their criminal activity.

E-cigarettes containing etomidate are referred to as Pod K or zombie e-cigarettes. Etomidate is typically used for medical purposes as a short-acting anaesthetic, often administered by medical professionals for minor surgical procedures.

Zombie e-cigarettes affect users like ketamine. They can cause loss of consciousness and make users move in an uncoordinated, zombie-like state. These e-cigarettes can have fatal effects, leading to severe drowsiness, respiratory depression, lowered blood pressure, vomiting, and, in extreme cases, death.

Related Articles

To apprehend the suspects, officers arranged to purchase 1,000 millilitres of vape juice and set up a meeting with the Chinese sellers at their accommodation in Pattaya via the Telegram application.

Pod Ka zombie e-cigarettes crackdown Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจสอบสวนกลาง

The total cost of the products was 970,000 baht, and the suspects requested a deposit of 200,000 baht before the meeting.

Officers first met two Chinese men, Wu and Zhang, on the ground floor of the accommodation before being taken to their room, where they met a Chinese woman named Yue.

The gang introduced their products to the undercover officers and demonstrated how they mixed etomidate into the vape juice.

They even boasted that they sold vape juice with etomidate for between 1,000 and 2,000 baht per unit and earned over 2 million baht daily.

Chinese arrested with zombie e-cigarettes
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจสอบสวนกลาง

The undercover officers then signalled to nearby police officers, who moved in to arrest the three suspects once their criminal activity had been confirmed.

During a search of the premises, officers seized evidence valued at over 510,000 baht, including 100 grammes of etomidate powder, a bottle of vape juice containing etomidate, e-cigarettes, and tools for mixing vape juice with etomidate.

Police have not yet clarified the specific legal consequences the suspects will face. However, under the Customs Act, the possession and distribution of e-cigarettes could result in up to five years’ imprisonment, a fine equal to four times the value of the products, or both.

Chinese nationals arrested in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ KhaoSod

Latest Thailand News
3 Chinese nationals in Pattaya arrested for selling zombie e-cigarettes Pattaya News

3 Chinese nationals in Pattaya arrested for selling zombie e-cigarettes

3 minutes ago
Thai cyber cops bust illegal gun man in Bangkok condo raid Crime News

Thai cyber cops bust illegal gun man in Bangkok condo raid

24 minutes ago
Hero dogs sniff for life after Bangkok skyscraper collapse (videos) Bangkok News

Hero dogs sniff for life after Bangkok skyscraper collapse (videos)

36 minutes ago
Man attacked with gun handle in Pattaya, police hunt suspect Pattaya News

Man attacked with gun handle in Pattaya, police hunt suspect

50 minutes ago
Thai tomboy allegedly raped and left lying naked in Lampang Thailand News

Thai tomboy allegedly raped and left lying naked in Lampang

59 minutes ago
Crafty draft: Stunning transgender woman joins Thai military draft Thailand News

Crafty draft: Stunning transgender woman joins Thai military draft

1 hour ago
Briefs encounter: Thief knicks knickers driven by ‘brief’ madness Crime News

Briefs encounter: Thief knicks knickers driven by ‘brief’ madness

1 hour ago
Phuket mayoral election sees fierce competition Phuket News

Phuket mayoral election sees fierce competition

2 hours ago
Tragic hotel incident in Uthai Thani leaves two dead Crime News

Tragic hotel incident in Uthai Thani leaves two dead

2 hours ago
Tourism sector urges Thai government to ensure hotel safety Thailand News

Tourism sector urges Thai government to ensure hotel safety

2 hours ago
Thai police suspect foul play in death of missing Austrian man Thailand News

Thai police suspect foul play in death of missing Austrian man

2 hours ago
Khon Kaen man accused of fatal assault at village event Crime News

Khon Kaen man accused of fatal assault at village event

2 hours ago
Holiday horror: Speedboat explosion off Phuket injures tourists Phuket News

Holiday horror: Speedboat explosion off Phuket injures tourists

2 hours ago
22-wheel truck crash in Buriram leaves six injured Road deaths

22-wheel truck crash in Buriram leaves six injured

3 hours ago
Casino bill faces backlash over rushed approval without study Bangkok News

Casino bill faces backlash over rushed approval without study

3 hours ago
4 Chinese nationals suspiciously remove documents from Bangkok collapsed building Bangkok News

4 Chinese nationals suspiciously remove documents from Bangkok collapsed building

3 hours ago
Khao Lak&#8217;s new surf town and exciting developments Property

Khao Lak’s new surf town and exciting developments

3 hours ago
Street vendor loses bag with 100,000 baht near Mo Chit, Bangkok Bangkok News

Street vendor loses bag with 100,000 baht near Mo Chit, Bangkok

3 hours ago
Rented and dented: Thai cops put brakes on cross-border car scam Bangkok News

Rented and dented: Thai cops put brakes on cross-border car scam

3 hours ago
Thai police inspector arrested for trafficking two million meth pills Crime News

Thai police inspector arrested for trafficking two million meth pills

3 hours ago
Biker clears road for ambulance during Thailand earthquake (video) Thailand News

Biker clears road for ambulance during Thailand earthquake (video)

3 hours ago
Pee-hole panic: Thai theme park’s two-way mirror toilet flushed Thailand News

Pee-hole panic: Thai theme park’s two-way mirror toilet flushed

4 hours ago
Bangkok governor lifts disaster status after quake chaos eases Bangkok News

Bangkok governor lifts disaster status after quake chaos eases

4 hours ago
Pavement pirates spark outrage in Pattaya as officials fail to act Pattaya News

Pavement pirates spark outrage in Pattaya as officials fail to act

5 hours ago
Udon Thani residents seek lucky numbers at Kham Chanod Thailand News

Udon Thani residents seek lucky numbers at Kham Chanod

5 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin3 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, April 1, 2025
53 1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Hero dogs sniff for life after Bangkok skyscraper collapse (videos)

Hero dogs sniff for life after Bangkok skyscraper collapse (videos)

36 minutes ago
Man attacked with gun handle in Pattaya, police hunt suspect

Man attacked with gun handle in Pattaya, police hunt suspect

50 minutes ago
Thai tomboy allegedly raped and left lying naked in Lampang

Thai tomboy allegedly raped and left lying naked in Lampang

59 minutes ago
Crafty draft: Stunning transgender woman joins Thai military draft

Crafty draft: Stunning transgender woman joins Thai military draft

1 hour ago