Cabling fire cuts comms and electricity to parts of Pattaya | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Cabling fire cuts comms and electricity to parts of Pattaya
Wondering what happened to your Netflix and power today? Parts of Pattaya were in blackout for a few hours whilst some communications and internet went down.
Communication cables randomly caught fire and caused power outages in some parts of Pattaya after fire took hold of a congregation of black cabling.
. The lack cabling caught fire from unknown causes around noon. Firefighters were alerted to the fire in Soi Nern Plubwan in front of a 7-11 convenience store. The coils of cabling, strung up like Christmas lighting, is ubiquitous in Thailand.
Several fire units with volunteer responders to find the cabling was already well ablaze and skipping across onto other cables. Within 20 minutes the fire was our and firefighters made sure it wouldn’t spread to nearby business. The electricity was shut off as a precaution while officials from the local Provincial Electric Authority worked to contain the fire to the communication cabling.
The cables were heavily damaged and power was out in some parts of the city for several hours.
Often these fires are the result of an explosion in a transformer or an errant squirrel wandering across live wires. At this stage officials have no clue about the cause of the fire.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Pattaya business and tourism official calls for more government help during Covid crisis
Pattaya is in desperate need of more government assistance, according to the president of the Pattaya Business and Tourism Association. Despite getting a spurt of additional visitors from Bangkok each weekend, the general visitor economy remains perilously low. Speaking to reporters, Ekasit Ngampichet says Pattaya business owners face several challenges as a result of the fallout from Covid-19. “I would like to ask for the government to come up with a measure to help entrepreneurs and many private companies and establishments in the city because they were financially affected by travel restrictions as part of the emergency decree.” Ekasit is […]
Pattaya tipped to stage huge airshow in 2023
Officials in Pattaya confirmed this week that the resort town is slated to hold a major international airshow in 2023 at the U-Tapao airport. The event is expected to attract tens of thousands of visitors and to be the biggest-ever airshow in Asia. A spokesman for the Pattaya City Business and Tourism Association confirmed the announcement and said the show will be a major international event and is anticipated to bring additional attention and potential investors to the U-Tapeo airport as well as generate an estimated 600 million baht for the greater Pattaya area. At least 50,000 people are expected […]
Heavyweight doctors oppose Phuket plan to admit tourists
A number of prominent physicians, some advisors to the Ministry of Public Health and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, have posted on social media this weekend that they strongly oppose opening Thailand to tourists in any way, shape or form. Their concerns follow the government’s announcement yesterday of its plan to cautiously reopen the southern resort island of Phuket to a limited number of foreign tourists beginning October 1. The plan is approved in principle, but needs final approval from the CCSA and Ministry of Public Health, which largely comprise doctors. Dr Thira Woratanarat, an advisor to the Ministry […]
