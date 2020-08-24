Connect with us

Pattaya

Cabling fire cuts comms and electricity to parts of Pattaya

The Thaiger

Published 

18 mins ago

 on 

Cabling fire cuts comms and electricity to parts of Pattaya | The Thaiger
Wondering what happened to your Netflix and power today? Parts of Pattaya were in blackout for a few hours whilst some communications and internet went down.

Communication cables randomly caught fire and caused power outages in some parts of Pattaya after fire took hold of a congregation of black cabling.

. The lack cabling caught fire from unknown causes around noon. Firefighters were alerted to the fire in Soi Nern Plubwan in front of a 7-11 convenience store. The coils of cabling, strung up like Christmas lighting, is ubiquitous in Thailand.

Several fire units with volunteer responders to find the cabling was already well ablaze and skipping across onto other cables. Within 20 minutes the fire was our and firefighters made sure it wouldn’t spread to nearby business. The electricity was shut off as a precaution while officials from the local Provincial Electric Authority worked to contain the fire to the communication cabling.

The cables were heavily damaged and power was out in some parts of the city for several hours.

Often these fires are the result of an explosion in a transformer or an errant squirrel wandering across live wires. At this stage officials have no clue about the cause of the fire.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

The Thaiger

